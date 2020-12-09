FC Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool: As it happened

ADVERTISEMENT
Full Time
Final Moments
Stoppage Time
No Goal
Dissallowed Goal
Incredible Tackle
Final Change
85'
Liverpool counter quickly but Jota's ball is too close to the centre-halves who clear the danger.
80'
No Goal!
We Wait!
Goal!
71'
Firmino Ready
Changes
Two subs also for FC Midtjylland
GOAL!
Scholz the scorer
Penalty!
60'
Robertson Readied
Possible Injury Issue
54'
Tough Start
Close
Second Half
One Change
46'
44'
43'
38'
Close!
31'
30'
25'
One heart in mouth moment as Tsimikas fired his clearance into Fabinho but the ball drifted behind for a corner.
18'
12'
Impressive Start
5'
Liverpool have started very brightly with the pace of Jota and Salah a real threat in behind
Sheer Pace
GOAL!
Kick-off!
Here We Go!
Big Chance For Some
Trent Alexander-Arnold will captain his boyhood club for the first time and Leighton Clarkson makes his Champions League debut
10 Minutes Warning
Klopp Pre-match
15 Minutes Until Kick-off
Prediction
FC Midtjylland 1-3 Liverpool
FC Midtjylland Team News
XI: Hansen, Cools, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho, Onyeka, Cajuste, Evander, Dreyer, Mabil, Kaba
One Hour To Go
In the next hour we will be hearing from Klopp as well as giving our pre-match preview and prediction before kick-off.
Strong Side
Plenty of fringe players involved as well youngster Clarkson. Whilst Keita and Alexander-Arnold both need match fitness. Salah a surprise inclusion however.
Team News
Subs: Adrian, Jaros, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Robertson, Henderson, Jones, N Williams, Matip, Cain, Koumetio
What's To Come
We will also bring you final pre-game manager comments as well as a scoreline prediction ahead of kick-off
What To Expect
Klopp Pre-match Press Conference
Klopp Pre-match Press Conference
Liverpool Predicted XI
Kelleher, N Williams, R Williams, Koumetio, Tsimiskas, Cain, Keita, Jones, Millar, Minamino, Origi
TV Channel
Alternatively you can stick with VAVEL.com where will be be bringing you all the build-up over the next few hours.
FC Midtjylland
However, the scalp of Liverpool still holds plenty of acclaim and should be enough to inspire the home side to perform.
Jurgen Klopp's Luxury
Plenty of changes are expected despite most of the fit and available first-team traveling to Denmark.
Early Kick-off
Welcome!
My name is Dan Clubbe and I will be your host bringing you previews, pre-match comments, lineups and live updates.