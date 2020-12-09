FC Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool: As it happened
12:244 months ago

Full Time

Finally, the game comes to an end and the points are shared on the final matchday. 
12:194 months ago

Final Moments

After all the VAR drama the match is playing out in rather mundane style as both sides defend what they have. 
12:144 months ago

Stoppage Time

In all the drama we have entered a staggering eight minutes of added on time. 
12:094 months ago

No Goal

Ruled out for handball against Mane.
12:044 months ago

Dissallowed Goal

Another disallowed goal as Minamino sees his effort ruled out for offside - but its very close
11:594 months ago

Incredible Tackle

Jordan Henderson denies a certain goal as his last ditch tackle bails out Clarkson who was robbed of the ball. 
11:544 months ago

Final Change

Sadio Mane is the fifth and final change for the Reds as he replaces Jota
11:494 months ago

85'

Huge save from Kelleher who parries a goal bound header clear. 

Liverpool counter quickly but Jota's ball is too close to the centre-halves who clear the danger. 

11:444 months ago

80'

Final 10 minutes in Herring and both sides are pursuing a winner - Liverpool have a wealth of their first-team regulars on the field despite the lack of magnitude in the match. 
11:394 months ago

No Goal!

Finally we have a decision and the goal is ruled out. 
11:344 months ago

We Wait!

Still waiting for a decision...
11:294 months ago

Goal!

Initially disallowed but Scholz has momentarily at least has given FC Midtjylland the lead.
11:244 months ago

71'

Origi is the man to come off as Firmino replaces him. Another disappointing evening for the Belgian striker
11:194 months ago

Firmino Ready

Roberto Firmino is being readied to come on as the game becomes stretched.
11:144 months ago

Changes

Tsimikas replaced by Robertson and Henderson replaces Keita.

Two subs also for FC Midtjylland

11:094 months ago

GOAL!

Kelleher guessed the right way and got a slight touch on it but the pace on the strike sends it home.

Scholz the scorer

11:044 months ago

Penalty!

Strange moment as FC Midtjylland are awarded a penalty despite what seemed a pretty clear offside.
10:594 months ago

60'

Kelleher potentially let off the hook as he brings down an attacker but the offside should navigate any issue.
10:544 months ago

Robertson Readied

Andy Robertson is preparing to come on - something Klopp would not have envisaged.
10:494 months ago

Possible Injury Issue

Kostas Tsimikas is struggling with a knock and is currently limping around the edge of the pitch.
10:444 months ago

54'

Liverpool at sixes and sevens a little defensively but hanging on nevertheless.
10:394 months ago

Tough Start

Liverpool's young defence being tested early on by a rejuvenated home side.
10:344 months ago

Close

FC Midtjylland go really close through Mayer who has an effort cannon back off the crossbar before Kaba's overhead kick goes harmlessly wide
10:294 months ago

Second Half

Back underway in Denmark
10:244 months ago

One Change

Billy Koumetio is on for his debut in place of Fabinho for the second half
10:194 months ago

46'

Huge chance for Keita on the stroke of half time but he fires his volley straight at the keeper from the edge of the box.
10:144 months ago

44'

Jota sees an effort saved after a poor clearance lead to an opportunity for the Portuguese winger.
10:094 months ago

43'

Kelleher saves well at his near post after impressive build up play from the Danish side
10:044 months ago

38'

Liverpool struggling to contain at times - very evident lots of the players haven't had much first-team action of late.
09:594 months ago

Close!

Kaba goes close for the home side as his header at the back post is cleared off the line by Fabinho after Kelleher was taken out by the deep cross.
09:544 months ago

31'

Huge chance for Origi who can only tamely strike his effort wide after a first time pass from Salah laid it on a plate.
09:494 months ago

30'

Another sublime ball from Clarkson sees the Reds in behind with Jota but the move breaks down despite some nice footwork from Minamino in the process.
09:444 months ago

25'

Liverpool a  danger on the counter with their pace whilst having minimal threat to deal with defensively. 

One heart in mouth moment as Tsimikas fired his clearance into Fabinho but the ball drifted behind for a corner.

09:394 months ago

18'

Lovely ball by Clarkson see's Minamino cross well to the near post where Jota is denied by a smart reaction save
09:344 months ago

12'

Game has settled down and Midtjylland have grown into proceedings and are looking to get level
09:294 months ago

Impressive Start

Clarkson has started his debut really well. Keen, energetic and looking to get the ball at all times. 
09:244 months ago

5'

A lull in play as two Midtjylland players receive treatment for a collision. 

Liverpool have started very brightly with the pace of Jota and Salah a real threat in behind

09:194 months ago

Sheer Pace

The Egyptian pounced on a mistake at the back to bare down on goal before somewhat fortunately poking the ball past the goalkeeper
09:144 months ago

GOAL!

Liverpool lead inside one minute through Mohamed Salah!
09:094 months ago

Kick-off!

Diogo Jota gets us underway in Denmark
09:044 months ago

Here We Go!

Players are out, lead by TAA and are lining up ahead of matchday six in this years UEFA Champions League group stage
08:594 months ago

Big Chance For Some

Tonight presents a huge opportunity for some of the fringe players, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi in particular. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold will captain his boyhood club for the first time and Leighton Clarkson makes his Champions League debut

08:544 months ago

10 Minutes Warning

Just 10 minutes until the action gets underway. Liverpool looking to win all three away games in the group stages for the first time in 35 years.
08:494 months ago

Klopp Pre-match

''I want us to be very aggressive in the most legal way, I want to see the joy in their faces. After the game we can talk about whether I'm happy or not.''
08:444 months ago

15 Minutes Until Kick-off

We are 15 minutes away from kick-off and the players are going through their final warm ups
08:394 months ago

Prediction

Given a surprisingly strong Reds lineup the visitors remain favourites for this clash, albeit ultimately a dead rubber. 

FC Midtjylland 1-3 Liverpool

08:344 months ago

FC Midtjylland Team News

Tonight's hosts have named their starting lineup.

XI: Hansen, Cools, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho, Onyeka, Cajuste, Evander, Dreyer, Mabil, Kaba

08:294 months ago

One Hour To Go

We are approaching one hour until kick-off in Denmark and Liverpool have named their side to take on FC Midtjylland. 

In the next hour we will be hearing from Klopp as well as giving our pre-match preview and prediction before kick-off.

08:244 months ago

Strong Side

Klopp has named a far stronger side than many anticipated as he looks to end the group stage on a high. 

Plenty of fringe players involved as well youngster Clarkson. Whilst Keita and Alexander-Arnold both need match fitness. Salah a surprise inclusion however.

08:194 months ago

Team News

Liverpool confirmed XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Fabinho, Tsimiskas, Clarkson, Keita, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Salah

Subs: Adrian, Jaros, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Robertson, Henderson, Jones, N Williams, Matip, Cain, Koumetio

08:144 months ago

What's To Come

As we approach kick-off we will bring you pre-match analysis including a look at the last meeting between the two sides. 

We will also bring you final pre-game manager comments as well as a scoreline prediction ahead of kick-off

08:094 months ago

What To Expect

Team news is expected around 16:45 and we will bring you both sides as soon as they are released as well as instant reaction. 
08:044 months ago

Klopp Pre-match Press Conference

Klopp on Origi: "Div (Origi) is not injured but our offensive options are better than other areas so I cannot bring 3 strikers in. All things can happen over the pitch. Div is in a good shape."
07:594 months ago

Klopp Pre-match Press Conference

Klopp on Midtjylland: "Generally, I have a lot of respect for them. We were lucky to beat them. Really good performances and that is how it is. You learn with experience, the hard way. They should be really proud so far of what they have done."
07:544 months ago

Liverpool Predicted XI

No easy feat predicting this side as we expect wholesale changes with big Premier League clashes in mind...

Kelleher, N Williams, R Williams, Koumetio, Tsimiskas, Cain, Keita, Jones, Millar, Minamino, Origi

07:494 months ago

TV Channel

This clash can be watched live on BT Sport with coverage from 17:30. 

Alternatively you can stick with VAVEL.com where will be be bringing you all the build-up over the next few hours. 

07:444 months ago

FC Midtjylland

The Danish hosts are rooted to the bottom of Group D and have little more than pride to play for. 

However, the scalp of Liverpool still holds plenty of acclaim and should be enough to inspire the home side to perform.

07:394 months ago

Jurgen Klopp's Luxury

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is afforded the luxury of being able to rest several of his stars ahead of a hectic Christmas schedule. 

Plenty of changes are expected despite most of the fit and available first-team traveling to Denmark.

07:344 months ago

Early Kick-off

This match will get underway at the earlier than usual time of 17:55 GMT as Liverpool look to finish on a high despite already securing top spot in the group
07:294 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to coverage of Liverpool's trip to Denmark where they face FC Midtjylland to round-off their successful UEFA Champions League group campaign. 

My name is Dan Clubbe and I will be your host bringing you previews, pre-match comments, lineups and live updates. 

