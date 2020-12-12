Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur: Pre-match analysis

Crystal Palace host Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in the Premier League with both sides looking to build on their previous good fortune.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five league games and they haven't lost since their 1-0 defeat to Everton on the opening day of the season.

Palace had a bad run of form, losing to bottom-half opposition in Newcastle United and Burnley, before they heavily dismantled 10-men West Brom last Sunday.

Embed from Getty Image

The Eagles will want to build on that performance, but they face the tough task of keeping out a Spurs side who will stop at nothing to keep their position at the top of the table.

Key battles on the pitch

Eberechi Eze v Sergio Reguilon

Reguilon has been a hit since he joined Tottenham from Spanish giants, Real Madrid, whilst he honed his craft on loan at Sevilla from Los Blancos.

However, Eze will be a tough challenge for Reguilon, with the England under-21 international in-form for the Eagles. With his mazy dribbling ability and a keen eye for a defence-splitting pass, Reguilon will need to keep a close eye on Eze to stop him punishing their back four.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg v Luka Milivojevic

Milivojevic's form has recently improved and he showed a strong display against West Brom last Sunday in the middle of the park. His passing seems to have become more accurate and he didn't look slow when intercepting passes in midfield.

Hojbjerg is another fierce figure like Milivojevic, and it will be an interesting battle to see on Sunday. Hojbjerg was deemed a unusual signing for Spurs since they already have Eric Dier, but he will be keen to keep proving himself as Tottenham's main central-defensive midfielder.

Harry Kane v Gary Cahill

Kane will be nuisance for Cahill all afternoon, as he will have to deal with the striker backing into him at any given opportunity.

Embed from Getty Images

Cahill will have to use his experience to be strong enough to hold him off and avoid linking up with the likes of Son Heung-Min, Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso.

An interesting battle that will be pivotal in deciding the result of this game.

Tactical overview

Palace like to let the opposition have the ball and then hit them on the counter-attack whenever they regain possession. That tactic may not work against Tottenham, considering the firepower they have upfront.

Tottenham are slightly more attacking but Jose Mourinho can shut up shop if Palace pile on the pressure, as Spurs are prone to conceding when they do that for the large majority of a game.

The pace of Jeffrey Schlupp, Eze, Wilfried Zaha and the hold-up play of Christian Benteke can really hurt Spurs if used correctly. Highlighted against West Brom, Benteke would hold the ball up and lay it off to either Eze or Zaha, who can then work their magic.

Eze and Zaha's link-up play was very impressive last week, therefore, Toby Alderweireld and Dier will have to watch their movement in the box carefully to avoid being punished.

As for Spurs, Son and Kane are the biggest threats going forward but that doesn't mean that Lo Celso and Bergwijn can be ignored.

Kane's hold-up play is one of the best in the league and Cahill will have to be on his best game to stop the English international. The job of Milivojevic and James McArthur is crucial too, as they will need to cut dangerous passes to Son and Bergwijn, relieving the pressure off of Patrick Van Aanholt and Nathaniel Clyne.

This game will be close tactically and it should be a great game to watch for spectators.

Overall

Tottenham are the team in-form here but form can go out of the window sometimes in the Premier League.

Spurs are unbeaten in eight away league matches since early July, winning five of those and keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three.

Embed from Getty Images

Palace do like to upset the favourites, shown in their 3-1 away win to Manchester United earlier this season. The Eagles returned to winning ways against the Baggies but they do tend to struggle against Spurs in recent years.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham