The Warm Down: Two points lost as Wolves allow Brighton to draw level

Brighton Hove Albion have now drawn the most games in the Premier League, after their draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers made it eight draws so far this season.

With Wolves leading 1-3 at half-time, they will be disappointed that they could not take all three points at the AMEX Stadium, with Brighton managing to battle back second half to end the game 3-3.

Poor marking leads to goals for both sides.

It was not exactly billed as a classic beforehand, but both teams were at each other from kick-off. Wolves looked the slightly more dangerous of the two, but it was Brighton who found the first opening after 13 minutes.

Leandro Trossard got a cross into the box, which was met by the foot of Aaron Connolly, who knocked the ball into the net, with Wolves' goalkeeper Rui Patricio not quick enough to intercept it.

What was more concerning was that Connolly found himself completely unmarked, after being given space by Conor Coady and Romain Saiss.

Perturbed from going behind, Wolves responded immediately. A corner ball into Nelson Semedo was miss-hit, but the Wolves full-back was able to get another cross in. It was Brighton's turn to leave men unmarked in the box, with Saiss rising unopposed to head in the equalizer.

Burn twice helps Wolves take control

Wolves then began to control proceedings and managed to find their second goal after 34 minutes, with a helping hand, or rather leg from Brighton defender Dan Burn.

Burn was helpless as a shot from Pedro Neto was saved very acrobatically by Brighton's Robert Sanchez. The ball however, found Burn's shin and bounced into an empty net. A goal is a goal and Wolves were happy to take it.

Unfortunately for him, Burn again played a big part in Wolves' third, after a clumsy tackle on Adama Traore resulted in a penalty in the 44th minute. Ruben Neves stepped up to slot the ball into the goal, sending Sanchez the wrong way.

Wolves ended the half in control and in a great position to counter-attack their opponents, who would no doubt have to take more risks in the second half to get back into the game.

Positive and Negatives

On the bright side, Wolves managed to score the most goals in one game so far this season, with positive performances from Neves and for the first time this season, Traore.

The Wolves winger was once again the stuff of nightmares for defenders, working tirelessly on the wing and causing all sorts of mayhem. Neves was everywhere on the pitch, pinging balls and winning tackles superbly, putting in a brilliant performance in the middle of the park.

A huge talking point was the decision to bring off an attacking player for a defender by Nuno to switch to a 5-3-2 formation. This is normally a 3-4-3 formation, as the wing-backs are encouraged to advance forward to support the wingers. For this game though, they instead sat back.

Ultimately, this formation change tipped the game into Brighton's favour, with the Seagulls seizing the opportunity and nabbing a point. Wolves offered little second half, which was disappointing given how positive and dominant they were in the first half. Managers live and die by their decisions and Nuno probably got this one wrong.

With the team now sitting 13th place in the Premier League, the calls of a 'transition' season are now truly ringing around the Molineux. This January transfer window may be one of the most important in Nuno's time as the manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers and it may even end up being his last if things do not change.