Scarlett signs first pro contract with Spurs

There's absolutely no denying the way Tottenham Hotspur has managed to keep their youth academy growing, while giving some opportunities make their first team debut.

Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga are the players from the Spurs academy who are now part of the first team, but what if I told you there's a hidden gem training at Hotspur Way.

Bright future

The 17 year-old, Dane Scarlett has officially signed his first professional contract with Spurs, which runs until 2023.

Scarlett, who made his first team debut in Tottenham's Europa League win over Ludogorets back in November 2020, became the club's youngest (16y & 247d) player to appear in a senior first team competitive game.

Alfie Devine would end up breaking Scarlett's record by making his debut in Tottenham's FA Cup tie against Marine FC.

Since his European debut, Scarlett has made a total of three professional appearances, including his Premier League debut against West Bromwich Albion this season.

Numbers don't lie

Playing above his age group, Scarlett has played in 18 games across all youth competitions this season (U18 PL, PL 2 & FA Youth Cup), and has recorded 22 goals and four assists.

Under Jose Mourinho, Spurs have been able to provide debut opportunities for multiple academy players aside from Scarlett, including Japhet Tanganga, Malachi Walcott, Troy Parrott, Alfie Devine, Alfie Whiteman, Harvey White, Jack Clarke, Marcel Lavinier and Nile John.

''He is a diamond, a kid with incredible potential. He has worked many times with the first team and that gives him a different personality,'' The Portuguese manager said of Scarlett. ''He is still 16, 17 soon and I believe next season he will be a first team squad player because he has a lot of talent.

He is going to be a fantastic player and I hope everything around him goes well. He is a striker, a number nine, I have been playing him from the sides similar to Marcus Rashford and is very clever.''