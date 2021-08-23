Birmingham City vs Fulham preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

This second round fixture presents the opportunity for Birmingham City to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2015, when Blues were knocked out by rivals Aston Villa, with Rudy Gestede grabbing the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory at Villa Park.

Last time out in the league, Birmingham romped to victory by beating Luton Town 5-0 at Kenilworth Road, as Marc Roberts, Scott Hogan (2), Gary Gardner and Chuks Anekescored in Blues' biggest domestic win since a 6-1 victory against Reading all the way back in 2014.

After the game, Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer was delighted with his team's performance, stating:

''From start to finish I felt we were the better side and deserved the win, it could have been more. To come away to a tough place like this and get the three points, but the way we did it as well was excellent both in and out of possession.'

''The way we moved the ball, the chances we created, the way we defended as a unit, for me that is the best performance I have ever witnessed from any of my teams.''

Fulham also head into this fixture in fine form, with the Cottagers beating Hull City 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday to remain top of the EFL Championship, already scoring a total of ten league goals this season.

After Saturday's game, Fulham head coach Marco Silva was pleased to record a first home win of the season, he said:

“I’m happy with the three points and the players met the target for us; a first home win and a clean sheet. It wasn’t the best performance, but the main thing is to win matches.''

Team news

Birmingham may look to make multiple changes from Saturday's emphatic win with the likes of Jonathan Leko, Gary Gardner, Juan Castillo and Chuks Aneke coming into the starting eleven. It also looks too early for goalkeeper Neil Etheridge to return, as the shot stopper is still returning to full fitness after a COVID-19 related illness.

Fulham could also make several changes from the weekend, with teenage sensation Fabio Carvalho likely to be handed a rest after featuring heavily for the Cottagers already this season. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Ivan Cavaleiro are contenders to start, after making multiple substitute appearances this season.

Predicted lineups

Birmingham City: Trueman, Castillo, Friend, Sanderson, Colin, Graham, Lakin, Gardner, Sánchez, Leko, Aneke

Fulham: Rodak, Tete, Odoi, Mawson, Bryan, Zambo Anguissa, Francois, Kebano, Stansfield, Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid

Ones to watch

Birmingham City: Jonathan Leko

After 37 appearances, Jonathan Leko is still yet to get off the mark for Blues, but this is not down to a lack of effort as the striker always puts in maximum effort for the team when on the pitch. The Birmingham fanbase is dying to see Leko get off the mark and this game presents the perfect opportunity in front of the home fans to do so.

Fulham: Bobby Decordova-Reid

Always a dangerous figure, Bobby Decordova-Reid has all the components of a top striker but is yet to find consistency in his goal scoring numbers whilst playing for Fulham. Competition is strong in the Fulham ranks, but a goal on Tuesday would certainly get Marco Silva thinking about his future plans for the Jamaican striker.

Previous meetings

In the last meeting between the two sides, Fulham's Josh Onomah scored a 93rd minute goal to secure a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage in 2020. This was a memorable season for the Cottagers, winning promotion back to the Premier Leagueat the first time of asking.

How to watch

The game will be available to stream via iFollow this Tuesday, but ticket availability is limited.