As it happened: Deflected Iheanacho strike sends Leicester into the Fifth Round

Walsall 0-1 Leicester City: Summary
Goals and highlights: Walsall 0-1 Leicester City
The match in pictures
Player of the match: Wout Faes
Wout Faes was key in the Leicester backline, and seemed to always be in the right place at the right time.
FT: Walsall 0-1 Leicester
CHANCE! Walsall 0-1 Leicester
Barnes pulls the ball back to the goalscorer Iheanacho but the Nigerian slashes it well over.
CHANCE! Walsall 0-1 Leicester
The debutant Kristiansen picks out the onrushing Dewsbury-Hall, who looks to drag his shot into the far right corner from the left side of the box. But his shot bobbles wide.
CHANCE! Walsall 0-1 Leicester
The Belgian drives a low cross into the box, and finds Iheanacho unmarked, but his shot his straight at Evans in net.
Anywhere else and it's 2-0!
SUB: Walsall 0-1 Leicester
SUB: Walsall 0-1 Leicester
GOALL!! LEICESTER LEAD!! IHEANACHO!!
SUB: Walsall 0-0 Leicester
Thomas, Maddison and Daka OFF Iheanacho, Praet and Kristiansen ON
CHANCE! Walsall 0-0 Leicester
The angle is tight for the Zambian and Evans recovers well to deny Daka again.
Walsall go up the other end, Williams darts into the box gets on the end of a cross, but whips a volley over the bar.
After initially awarding a free-kick, the linesman advises the referee to award a penalty.
Tielemans steps up... AND HITS THE POST!
HT: Walsall 0-0 Leicester
But as the game went on Leicester grew back into the game, and started to control possession.
Daka has looked sharp, but the Zambian hasn't managed to convert any of his chances.
Back in 15!
He takes a touch on the edge of the box, turns and fires a volley over.
Five chances for the Zambian now.
As you would expect the home crowd enjoyed that.
The ball breaks to him in the box and he swivels and shoots but his effort is tame and comfortably saved by Evans.
The striker's movement is brilliant, and Walsall are struggling to cope with it. Again he gets across his man, he swipes at the first chance, but it drops back to him and he fizzes it across the face of goal, looking for the back post, but it sweeps through the box.
YELLOW! Walsall 0-0 Leicester
CHANCE! Walsall 0-0 Leicester
The cross comes in, and after a mix-up in the box, the ball falls to Barnes unmarked at the back post.
The winger tries to slice across the ball on the volley, but he gets it wrong, slices under the ball, and it drops at the keepers feet,
YELLOW! Walsall 0-0 Leicester
The Foxes have a good spell of possession , and produce the first chance of the game.
The cross comes in from Castagne on the right flank, he picks out Daka who gets across the front post, but the Zambian's header is well wide.
Walsall have got straight into Leicester early on.
Penalty claims from Walsall waved away.
Leicester kicking from right to left.
Here come the teams!
Kick-off is moments away!
15 minutes to kick-off!
Kristiansen is in the squad!
Leicester team news!
Walsall team news!
📋𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦📋
It's Matchday!!
With a place in the first round up for grabs, will we see Leicester cruise into the next round, or can Walsall produce an upset? Team news to come...
What time does the game kick-off around the world?
South Africa: 2:30pm SAST.
Australia: 10:30pm AEST.
Japan: 9:30pm JST.
USA: 7:30am ET.
What time does the game kick-off?
Walsall vs Leicester City prediction
Leicester will come in as favourites, but Rodgers expects a difficult game. The Foxes should have too much quality for Walsall and should progress comfortably into the next round.
Walsall 0-2 Leicester City
Recent games between Walsall and Leicester
You have to go even further back to the 1970s to find the last time Walsall beat Leicester. It was in the FA Cup and spookily on the 28th January. A lucky omen if you are Walsall fan.
Leicester have won five of the last six meetings, with the last a 4-1 win when the Foxes were in League One.
Key player for Leicester
First-team opportunities have been few and far between for the Nigerian this season, but when given minutes he performs well.
Key player for Walsall
Leicester will look to get their midfield players on the ball and try to dictate play, so it is important that their midfield work hard to disrupt play and stop Leicester getting into their groove.
Probable lineups for Leicester
Probable lineups for Walsall
Who is the referee and his assistants?
VAR will not be in operation at the match.
Leicester: The Foxes' only route into Europe this season?
The FA Cup gives a European spot to the winner, which could give Leicester the opportunity to grab a European place in a disappointing season.
Walsall: Can Michael Flynn recreate history and shock Leicester?
That day his side scored a late winner to produce one of the shocks of the season. Saddlers fans will be hoping that he can replicate that on Saturday and steer them into the Fifth Round.
The match will be played at the Poundland Bescot Stadium
It's a battle of the Midlands. East vs West. The prize is a place in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.
Walsall had moments in the game but struggled to get a foothold in the game. In the second half especially Leicester went up a gear as they looked to win the game.
Leicester await the Fifth Round draw to find out who they will face. The draw will take place on Monday night during the coverage of Derby vs West Ham on ITVX.
Thank you for tuning into my live match coverage of Walsall vs Leicester City today. Stay tuned on VAVEL for more post-match reactions and a full match report.