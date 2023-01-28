As it happened: Deflected Iheanacho strike sends Leicester into the Fifth Round
Source: VAVEL.com

ADVERTISEMENT

21:116 days ago

Walsall 0-1 Leicester City: Summary

Leicester City have produced back-to-back gritty 1-0 away wins to League Two opposition. The wins against Gillingham and Walsall have not been glamorous, but it is easy to slip up in these games, so Rodgers will be delighted that his side is in the hat for the Fifth Round.

Walsall had moments in the game but struggled to get a foothold in the game. In the second half especially Leicester went up a gear as they looked to win the game.

Leicester await the Fifth Round draw to find out who they will face. The draw will take place on Monday night during the coverage of Derby vs West Ham on ITVX.

Thank you for tuning into my live match coverage of Walsall vs Leicester City today. Stay tuned on VAVEL for more post-match reactions and a full match report.

17:476 days ago

Goals and highlights: Walsall 0-1 Leicester City

14:366 days ago

The match in pictures

Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images
14:346 days ago

Player of the match: Wout Faes

In a game of little creative inspiration, Leicester put in a solid defensive performance and nullified any Walsall attempts to build momentum in the game. 

Wout Faes was key in the Leicester backline, and seemed to always be in the right place at the right time. 

Embed from Getty Images

14:246 days ago

FT: Walsall 0-1 Leicester

Leicester are into the Fifth Round of the FA Cup courtesy of a lucky deflected strike from Iheanacho.
14:226 days ago

Walsall 0-1 Leicester

90+3. A late free-kick for Walsall, in a good position. Wilkinson looks for the bottom right corner, but it whistles wide. That should be that for Leicester.
14:206 days ago

Walsall 0-1 Leicester

90. There will be FOUR minutes of added time.
14:206 days ago

CHANCE! Walsall 0-1 Leicester

90. Will Leicester rue these missed chances?!

Barnes pulls the ball back to the goalscorer Iheanacho but the Nigerian slashes it well over.

14:196 days ago

CHANCE! Walsall 0-1 Leicester

88. Another chance for Leicester to put the game to bed!

The debutant Kristiansen picks out the onrushing Dewsbury-Hall, who looks to drag his shot into the far right corner from the left side of the box. But his shot bobbles wide.

14:176 days ago

Walsall 0-1 Leicester

87. Iversen will breathe a sigh of relief, its a little flicked header towards Iversen and the keeper spills it, but he manages to gather.
14:166 days ago

CHANCE! Walsall 0-1 Leicester

85. Leicester should have been in the hat for the next round. It's relentless work from Praet who dispossess  the Walsall left-back.

The Belgian drives a low cross into the box, and finds Iheanacho unmarked, but his shot his straight at Evans in net. 

Anywhere else and it's 2-0!

14:136 days ago

Walsall 0-1 Leicester

84. Leicester break down the left flank with Dewsbury-Hall, he finds Tielemans, who lays it off for Barnes, but the winger has two attempts blocked.
14:106 days ago

SUB: Walsall 0-1 Leicester

80. Maddox and Willlmott OFF Allen and Maher ON
14:036 days ago

SUB: Walsall 0-1 Leicester

74. Comley OFF James-Taylor ON
13:576 days ago

GOALL!! LEICESTER LEAD!! IHEANACHO!!

68. It's a massive stroke of luck for Leicester! Iheanacho picks the ball up on the edge of the box and fires one off the back of a Walsall defender to score his 16th goal in 22 FA Cup games.
13:526 days ago

SUB: Walsall 0-0 Leicester

62. Williams and Hutchinson OFF Wilkinson and Songo'o ON

Thomas, Maddison and Daka OFF Iheanacho, Praet and Kristiansen ON

13:476 days ago

CHANCE! Walsall 0-0 Leicester

55. Tielemans drives one towards the bottom left corner, it's saved well by Evans, but he only palms it into the path of Daka. 

The angle is tight for the Zambian and Evans recovers well to deny Daka again.

13:406 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

49. Electric start to this second half!

Walsall go up the other end, Williams darts into the box gets on the end of a cross, but whips a volley over the bar.

13:386 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

48. PENALTY TO LEICESTER!

After initially awarding a free-kick, the linesman advises the referee to award a penalty.

Tielemans steps up... AND HITS THE POST!

13:376 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

46. We are back underway! 

 

13:206 days ago

HT: Walsall 0-0 Leicester

Walsall started well, with the Saddlers looking to get into Leicester from minute one.

But as the game went on Leicester grew back into the game, and started to control possession. 

Daka has looked sharp, but the Zambian hasn't managed to convert any of his chances.

Back in 15!

13:176 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

45. TWO minutes of added time.
13:116 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

37. Sharp from Daka!

He takes a touch on the edge of the box, turns and fires a volley over.

Five chances for the Zambian now.

13:086 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

35. Maddison twists and turns on the edge of the Walsall box, before trying to bend one in the far corner, but he gets it all wrong and his effort is high and wide.

As you would expect the home crowd enjoyed that.

13:036 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

30. Daka again amongst the action!

The ball breaks to him in the box and he swivels and shoots but his effort is tame and comfortably saved by Evans.

13:026 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

28. Another opportunity for Daka.

The striker's movement is brilliant, and Walsall are struggling to cope with it. Again he gets across his man, he swipes at the first chance, but it drops back to him and he fizzes it across the face of goal, looking for the back post, but it sweeps through the box.

12:596 days ago

YELLOW! Walsall 0-0 Leicester

27. White is the first Walsall man into the book.
12:576 days ago

CHANCE! Walsall 0-0 Leicester

24. Good chance for Barnes!

The cross comes in, and after a mix-up in the box, the ball falls to Barnes unmarked at the back post.

The winger tries to slice across the ball on the volley, but he gets it wrong, slices under the ball, and it drops at the keepers feet,

12:536 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

21. Maddison has become somewhat of a pantomime villain here, with the England international jeered every time he gets on the ball. 
12:526 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

19. Daka again gets across his man, and gets on the end of Castagne's cross, but again his header is well wide.
12:506 days ago

YELLOW! Walsall 0-0 Leicester

17. Maddison is the first player into the book, after protesting with the referee.
12:447 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

11. A well-worked corner from Walsall produces a half chance for Knowles, who drags a long range effort towards the bottom corner, but Iversen is down well to palm away.
12:427 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

9. Leicester growing into the game. 

The Foxes have a good spell of possession , and produce the first chance of the game. 

The cross comes in from Castagne on the right flank, he picks out Daka who gets across the front post, but the Zambian's header is well wide.

12:387 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

5. Leicester looking to settle down, and get their foot on the ball, after a chaotic opening five minutes.
12:347 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

2. Shaky start from Leicester!

Walsall have got straight into Leicester early on.

Penalty claims from Walsall waved away.

12:327 days ago

Walsall 0-0 Leicester

1. We are underway! 

Leicester kicking from right to left.

12:277 days ago

Here come the teams!

Gavin Ward leads the teams out ahead of this FA Cup tie.

Kick-off is moments away!

12:167 days ago

15 minutes to kick-off!

Embed from Getty Images
12:047 days ago

Kristiansen is in the squad!

Leicester's new signing is in the matchday squad for the first time today, after signing from Copenhagen last week.
11:327 days ago

Leicester team news!

11:317 days ago

Walsall team news!

11:187 days ago

It's Matchday!!

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's match coverage of Walsall vs Leicester City in the FA Cup.

With a place in the first round up for grabs, will we see Leicester cruise into the next round, or can Walsall produce an upset? Team news to come...

10:537 days ago

Tune in here for Walsall vs Leicester City

I will be back here at 11:15AM UK time, ahead of team news at 11:30AM, ready to bring you all the action from the FA Cup match between Walsall and Leicester City.

Do not miss a detail of the match Walsall vs Leicester City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

08:007 days ago

What time does the game kick-off around the world?

India: 6pm IST.

South Africa: 2:30pm SAST.

Australia: 10:30pm AEST.

Japan: 9:30pm JST.

USA: 7:30am ET.

07:557 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

The game kicks off at 12:30pm UK time and will be live on BBC iPlayer.
07:507 days ago

Walsall vs Leicester City prediction

Walsall are bang in-form and will be up for this cup tie on Saturday. The home crowd will give Walsall an advantage, but the Saddlers will have to be at their very best.

Leicester will come in as favourites, but Rodgers expects a difficult game. The Foxes should have too much quality for Walsall and should progress comfortably into the next round.

Walsall 0-2 Leicester City

07:457 days ago

Recent games between Walsall and Leicester

Fixtures between these two do not come around often with the last game more than a decade ago in 2009.

You have to go even further back to the 1970s to find the last time Walsall beat Leicester. It was in the FA Cup and spookily on the 28th January. A lucky omen if you are Walsall fan.

Leicester have won five of the last six meetings, with the last a 4-1 win when the Foxes were in League One.

Embed from Getty Images

07:407 days ago

Key player for Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho loves playing in the FA Cup scoring 15 goals in 21 games in the competition, with the striker instrumental in helping Leicester loft their first FA Cup in 2021.

First-team opportunities have been few and far between for the Nigerian this season, but when given minutes he performs well.

Embed from Getty Images

07:357 days ago

Key player for Walsall

Liam Kinsella came through the academy at Walsall and will be key to nullifying Leicester.

Leicester will look to get their midfield players on the ball and try to dictate play, so it is important that their midfield work hard to disrupt play and stop Leicester getting into their groove.

Embed from Getty Images

07:307 days ago

Probable lineups for Leicester

Iversen; Castagne, Vestergaard, Amartey, Kristiansen; Perez, Mendy, Tielemans, Barnes; Daka, Iheanacho.
07:257 days ago

Probable lineups for Walsall

Evans; Daniels, McEntree, White; Gordon, Knowles, Kinsella, Songo'o, Hutchinson; Williams, Wilkinson.
07:207 days ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Walsall vs Leicester City will be Gavin Ward. The linesmen will be Bhupinder Singh Gill and Jonathan Hunt, with Geoff Eltringham as the fourth official.

VAR will not be in operation at the match.

07:157 days ago

Leicester: The Foxes' only route into Europe this season?

Leicester City have spent the last couple of seasons globetrotting across Europe, with Leicester qualifying for the Europa League in 2020 and 2021. But this season they are without European football and look set to miss out on qualification through the league this season, with the club sitting closer to the bottom three.

The FA Cup gives a European spot to the winner, which could give Leicester the opportunity to grab a European place in a disappointing season.

Embed from Getty Images

07:107 days ago

Walsall: Can Michael Flynn recreate history and shock Leicester?

Michael Flynn has a history with Leicester in the FA Cup, with his Newport County side knocking the foxes out of the competition back in 2019 when Claude Puel was the manager.

That day his side scored a late winner to produce one of the shocks of the season. Saddlers fans will be hoping that he can replicate that on Saturday and steer them into the Fifth Round.

Embed from Getty Images

07:057 days ago

The match will be played at the Poundland Bescot Stadium

The Walsall vs Leicester City match will be played at the Bescot Stadium in Walsall, with a capacity of 11,300 people. 
07:007 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 FA Cup match: Walsall vs Leicester City Live Updates!

My name is Jayden Whitworth and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

It's a battle of the Midlands. East vs West. The prize is a place in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

VAVEL Logo