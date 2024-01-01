Swansea City vs West Bromwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Swansea will be looking to start off on the right foot, but Albiol will try to keep their consecutive winning streak alive and stay in the fight for the English second division championship. Do not miss a detail of the match Swansea City vs West Bromwich live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Swansea City vs West Bromwich Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [1st, january, 2024]
USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET
USA TV channel (English): [N/W]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Star+]]
Prediction
Swansea has a streak of consecutive visits without a win and has only won one of its last five games.
West Bromwich is on a winning streak and contrary to their opponents, they have only lost one of their last five games.
The visitors are in better shape heading into the match.
West Bromwich wins
More than 2.5 goals (In four of their last five meetings between the two teams there have been more than 2.5 goals).
Both teams score: Yes
History Swansea vs West Bromwich
In the history, they have met 50 times, the hosts have won 22 games, the visitors 18 and they have drawn in 10 games. In the most recent match, the Albiol team won 3-2, ending a five-game winless streak.
West Bromwich Last lineup
A. Palmer; C. Kipre, s. Ajayi, C. Townsend, D. Furlong; J. Molumby, A. Mowatt, O. Yokuslu; B. Thomas-Asante, G. Diangana and J. Wallace.
Swansea City Last lineup
C. Rushworth; B. Humphreys, B. Cabango, J. Tymon, H. Darling; J. Fulton, M. Grimes, L. Walsh; Y. Bolasie, J. Paterson and S. Parker.
How do you get to West Bromwich?
For their part, the Albiol team has had difficulties lately, but this has not prevented them from achieving positive results and staying in the championship fight. In their last match, they defeated Leeds United by the minimum, with Grady Diangana being the hero of the match, scoring his fifth goal of the tournament. The team coached by Carlos Coberán is in fifth place in the table with 42 points and will be looking to increase their tally on Monday.
How do you get to Swansea City?
The local team has struggled to maintain good results in recent dates and is currently in the lower-middle of the table 17th with 29 points. In their most recent game they drew 2-2 against Coventry City, and when it looked like they would go down, Liam Cullen scored a free kick from the bench to secure the equalizer and a valuable point for the Swans.
The match will be played at the Swansea Stadium
Swansea Stadium was opened in 2005 to host Swansea City in soccer (Second Division, EFL Championship) and Ospreys Rugby, providing the facilities and driven by the city council, is located in the county of Swansea, Wales, within the United Kingdom.
This venue was built together with the Morfa Retail Park, just a few minutes from Swansea city center.
It has a capacity for 21,000 attendees and has currently become one of the most important sports venues in the country. In addition to having very successful teams, it also hosts numerous concerts, conferences and events.
An important fact to highlight is that it was the first Premier League stadium in Wales.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024EFL Championship match: Swansea City vs West BromwichLive Updates!
My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Swansea will be looking to start off on the right foot, but Albiol will try to keep their consecutive winning streak alive and stay in the fight for the English second division championship.