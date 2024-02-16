Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is set to return to the squad for Saturday's trip to Brentford following a hamstring injury sustained at the African Cup of Nations.

The Egyptian, who has not featured for The Reds since the 4-2 victory over Newcastle on New Year's Day, returned to training on Tuesday and could make his first start for the club in over a month.

Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley and Alisson are also in contention.

"Mo’s back in full training. That brings him automatically back in contention of course," Jurgen Klopp said.

"Ibou is not suspended any more, Joey is fit again, Conor is back, Ali is back, so that's all positive."

Salah, Liverpool's top scorer and assister, returned to training on Tuesday following a hamstring injury (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

But there was less positive news on Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will miss the Carabao Cup Final against Chelsea at the end of the month after aggravating a knee injury during the 3-1 win over Burnley.

The England international was withdrawn at half-time and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

No surgery is required, however.

Klopp said: "I think we have to clarify a little bit. I was not really aware of it but I got now, somehow, the news as well there was a discussion we might have forced Trent back because two setbacks, that's true and it's really unfortunate then, nobody wants that and nobody is doing that.

"But different cases, different scenarios and as long as I’m here we never forced anyone back and we will never do. We work in a high-performance area; it's like, if you have the same injury, you are fit after three days but the guys after four weeks because they have to sprint and stuff like this, whatever injury it is.

"It’s always about that and we always try to catch the earliest moment. Unfortunately when we catch that moment, nobody speaks about it. Like with Macca, now recently with Diogo. That's a job we have to do.

"That’s pretty much all, but the last decision is then always by the player. If you would always listen only to the player then the players would play after two weeks and then it's a real problem.

"The boys were, in the moment when they played, fit but the situation told us differently because it happened again. We will never know if it would have happened anyway or it just happened because there was something before. We will never know.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"Very, very unlucky and unfortunate, absolutely. I had it a couple of times in my time as a manager, not only here. It can happen, it’s not great but nothing else. It says nothing about the quality of anybody; the world we are living in [people may say], 'The medical department... I am not sure about that...' It has nothing to do with that.

"We have to bring the boys back as soon as possible but never sooner than they are ready, from our point of view."

Szoboszlai a doubt for Wembley

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who suffered a recurrence of a muscle injury against Chelsea at the end of last month, is also a doubt for the Carabao Cup Final.

While the Hungarian remains with an outside chance of featuring at Wembley, the showpiece fixture is likely to come too soon.

Klopp said: "People think about the final, which is fine absolutely, but before the final we have Brentford and Luton and I didn't think for a second about the final yet. 'He can't play the final!?' Yes, that's one that’s one game but we have before then there are two games, which is as bad that they cannot play.

"I think with Dom it will be around that time, we will see how it exactly works. And with Trent, a week or two longer. It is not great but it was not to avoid, actually, that it happened.

"I would say, I’m not sure Dom has a chance for the final but maybe and Trent will probably be after."