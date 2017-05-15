Daniel Pinillos will leave Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract. (picture: Getty Images / Gareth Copley)

Daniel Pinillos has been released by Nottingham Forest after manager Mark Warburton took the decision to let him leave the club.

It has been a decision which has split opinion among Forest supporters with many regarding him as being one of the best left-backs the club has had in recent years.

A spell hampered by injury

Pinillos joined the club in July 2015 on a free transfer, as he agreed a two-year contract after spending time on trial under then manager Dougie Freedman.

He made his debut against Bolton Wanderers in August that year, before quickly establishing himself as a pivotal player in Freedman's team with some superb displays at left-back.

However, a couple of months later in December he suffered a serious injury after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligaments in a game against MK Dons at The City Ground.

He did not return to action until November 2016 as he featured in a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road and helped Forest achieve their first clean sheet of the season. He then went on to make 15 further appearances to take his total tally to 35 for the club.

It is the late equaliser in the 2-2 draw against bitter rivals Derby County in March than Pinillos will largely be remembered for by the majority of supporters. This goal essentially could be looked back on as key in Forest's survival in the Championship this season.

On the hunt for a replacement

Warburton revealed that the left-back position is somewhere he could be looking to strengthen as he looks to bring in around four new additions this summer.

He is looking to cut the current squad down to around 22 players and values 'quantity over quality', a value which Forest's recruitment over recent years has certainly not followed.

Armand Traore could be the club's main left-back next season. (picture: Getty Images / Malcolm Couzens)

Forest do have two capable left-backs still contracted to the club in the form of Danny Fox and Armand Traore, so it may not be too high on Warburton's list of priorities for the next campaign.