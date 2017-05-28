Huddersfield Town vs Reading Live Stream Score Commentary of Championship Play-Off Final 2017

Today's man in the middle, you ask? Neil Swarbrick is the chosen official. The Lancashire FA referee has overseen 33 games across several competitions this season, handing out 119 yellow cards and three straight red cards but never once a dismissal for two yellows. The 51-year-old, a Premier League regular due to his Select Group status, made his EFL debut in 2005 and took charge of his first top-flight fixture in 2010. Swarbrick's biggest appointments so far were in a fourth official role for the Championship play-off final between Crystal Palace and Watford in 2013 and the League Cup final in 2013-14, making this his highest-profile clash as a referee.

Before those two 1-0s, 22 goals had been scored in their last five encounters back to February 2015 - two of those in the FA Cup. But under different managers and with different players, it's unlikely we'll see another 5-2 like in January 2016 today.

Well the two teams both won 1-0 apiece in their two meetings this season, the home side winning either clash. They first met back in September with Huddersfield top of the league, but after winger Rajiv van La Parra was sent off for two yellow cards, Roy Beerens' deflected first-half effort was enough for victory. In the reverse fixture in February in West Yorkshire, Philip Billing's 82nd-minute volley - after van La Parra had earlier missed a penalty - secured an 11th win in 13 games and moved Huddersfield four points behind Reading in third. It wouldn't be all that surprising if only a goal separated the two teams again here.

It promises to be a tight contest, this. Only four points separated the two sides come the end of the regular season and their styles aren't too dissimilar. Reading's is heavily possession-based under Dutchman Stam, an obvious fan of the famed ball-playing Netherlands philosophy, while Huddersfield favour an exhilarating high-pressure which requires an incredible level of fitness, which have naturally drawn comparisons between Wagner and Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp. No surprise, given the pair worked together at Dortmund and are best friends - Wagner even Klopp's best man at his wedding. His style isn't strictly the same as his compatriot's though, but the work-rate and width is just as impressive. Which one comes out on top today, though?

As a result of his red card against Fulham in the semi-finals, Reading will be without skipper Paul McShane today. January signing Tiago Ilori from Liverpool is likely to keep his place in defence. First-leg scorer Jordan Obita has been struggling with an ankle injury and is set for a late fitness test. Garath McCleary could be in contention to start after a hamstring injury. He was on the bench last time out.

The Terriers' last two play-off final triumphs have come via penalty shootouts after goalless draws. The only final they've lost of four was a 3-0 League One defeat to Peterborough United in 2011. Were they to win today, Wagner's charges would become the first team in Football League history to have won promotion having conceded more goals than they have scored in the league campaign.

Huddersfield, however, are only the fourth EFL club to reach the final of the play-offs in all three divisions after Blackpool, Preston and Swansea - only Blackpool have won all three. Huddersfield won the League One play-off final in 2011-12 after successes in the Third Division final in 2003-04 and second-tier final in 1994-95. Can they complete the quartet?

At the third time of asking, Reading will hope to win a play-off final, having lost to Bolton Wanderers in the 1995 First Division final and to Walsall in 2001 in the Second Division equivalent. Only Sheffield United - who will join the losers of today's final in next season's Championship - have lost more play-off finals with four.

Fulham were viewed as an outside favourite after finishing the campaign as the league's joint-top scorers on 85 goals, but the Royals held out for a 1-1 draw in the first-leg away from home. Jordan Obita opened the scoring off the inside of the post before Tom Cairney headed in an equaliser, captain Paul McShane later sent off as Reading ended with 10 men. But the return tie at the Madejski Stadium saw the Royals rally, Yann Kermorgant's successful penalty conversion after Tomas Kalas' handball - and a number of fine saves from 'keeper Ali Al Habsi - ensured a day out at Wembley for their fans. But will it be a memorable one?

Reading, meanwhile, finished in third in former Manchester United centre-back Stam's first season as boss. Their possession-heavy approach won them 26 games, more than any other team behind Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle, who were both promoted automatically. They've been in the play-off spots ever since November, even despite a number of setbacks - not least a humiliating 7-1 hammering from Norwich City in April. Finishing third handed them a tricky clash with in-form Fulham - who snuck into the play-offs late on in the season at Leeds United's expense after losing just two of their last 16, winning 11.

They came up against fourth-placed Sheffield Wednesday in the two-legged semi-finals and drew 0-0 in the first-leg at the John Smith's Stadium, failing to break through despite controlling possession. The second-leg at Hillsborough saw the Owls strike first through Steven Fletcher before Nahki Wells connected to Collin Quaner's cross, finding the back of the net courtesy of a deflection from Tom Lees. That forced extra-time, where on-loan Huddersfield 'keeper Danny Ward denied Jordan Rhodes and Wells fired into the side-netting, before penalties was required to split the two teams. Ward became the hero by denying both Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri from the spot to give the Terriers a 4-3 shoot-out victory and secure their place in today's final.

How did they get here today, then? Huddersfield finished in 5th despite a minus goal difference, picking up 25 wins in 46 Championship games in former Borussia Dortmund II coach Wagner's first full season in charge. Only once did they drop out of the play-offs, falling down to eighth after 19 games, although a poor finish to the campaign saw them lose six of their last 10 to move from third down to fifth. That mattered little when it came to the play-offs however...

A nice stat courtesy of BBC Sport. Huddersfield's record signing is the £1.8 million they paid to sign centre-back Christopher Schindler from 1860 Munich last June, which made him the division's 43rd most expensive signing that summer. The landscape in the Championship has certainly changed.

It has to be remembered that Reading spent just £7.6 million on signings this season with Huddersfield even less on only £3.8 million. Compare that to the likes of title-winners Newcastle United, just shy of £60 million, and Aston Villa, near £80 million, and the Terriers and Royals' respective achievements are really put into perspective.

Both of these two teams have been accustomed to flirting with relegation rather than a promotion push in the past seasons. Huddersfield's highest finish in their four years before this was 16th, while Reading came 17th and 19th in the last two seasons after a seventh-placed finish, just missing out on the play-offs, in 2013-14. It really is a testament to the work of managers David Wagner and Jaap Stam and being here today underlines their achievements, regardless of the result. Though of course, victory today would rubber-stamp that side's progress.

Reading have spent the last four seasons in the Championship after an immediate relegation from the Premier League, the following year after they won the second division title in 2011-12. The Royals are looking to secure promotion through the play-offs for the first time ever, having failed to do so on each of the last five occasions (1995, 2001, 2003, 2009 and 2011).

Today's designated hosts are Huddersfield Town looking to play in the Premier League for the first time ever and return to the top division for the first time in 45 years. Their last season in the top-flight, 1971-72, they earned just 25 points from 42 games, failing to win a game from December onwards and scoring just six goals (two of which were own goals) in 1972. It remains one of the worst in the club's history as they went down bottom of the league. They've craved a return ever since and now they are just 90 minutes away.

The '£170 million game' so it is known, given the winning team stands to make at least that much from their promotion to the top-flight according to Deloitte's Sports Business Group. Today's fixture is worth more money than any other previous play-off final in history due to Premier League's £8 billion TV rights deal, which came into effect this season. It is a £40 million increase on last season's winnings, and can rise to £290 million if the club in question avoids relegation next term. That makes the prize the most lucrative within English football. No pressure, then, lads.

