Hull City vs Ipswich Town Preview: Blues travel to East Yorkshire with the play-offs in sight

Bersant Celina (left) in action against Preston

Ipswich Town face Hull City on Saturday looking to continue where they left off before the international break.

The Blues comfortably overcame Preston two weekends ago, with Martyn Waghorn, David McGoldrick and Bersant Celina getting on the score-sheet in a 3-0 win.

The result means Town currently sit 8th in the table with 24 points, and also have a game on hand on six of the seven teams above them.

On loan midfielder Bersant Celina has been in fine form of late, having scored in each of his last three appearances, including an 89th minute winner at Burton three weeks ago.

As for their opponents, Hull go in to the match on the back of a humbling 4-1 defeat at promotion contenders Sheffield United.

It was a match that the Tigers initially took the lead in thanks to Kamil Grosicki, but they could do nothing to stop Leon Clarke from running riot and scoring four goals.

The East Yorkshire outfit have lost their last three matches, and haven't won a home league game since the 6-1 drubbing of Birmingham City at the end of September.

That run of form leaves them 20th as it stands.

What they said

Hull boss Leonid Slutsky told the club website that he expects a tough battle: "The game will be a serious test not only for our quality but for our character as well.

You can't win these matches if you don't fight for every moment or compete for every tackle".

Ipswich defender Jordan Spence told itfc.co.uk what he expects from the hosts: "There's no doubt they'll be wanting to right a few wrongs from the first part of the season.

We'll certainly have to be on our mettle to go out there and get the points we want".

Team News

Nouha Dicko is available for selection having not gone on international duty to nurse a slight back problem.

Attacking midfielder Evandro will be in the matchday squad for the first time this season due to injury, although striker Fraizer Campbell is unavailable

Mick McCarthy will be able to call upon Emyr Huws for the first time this season, having spent the last few months on the treatment table.

The game comes too soon for fellow midfielder Teddy Bishop, but Cole Skuse and David McGoldrick are both fit having nursed injuries over the international break.