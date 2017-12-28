Steve McClaren linked with vacant Sheffield Wednesday job. (picture: Getty Images / Laurence Griffiths)

Steve McClaren has become the latest name to be linked with the vacant managerial position at Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Several reports have indicated that Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri held talks with the former England boss earlier this week about the job just days after Carlos Carvalhal left his position by 'mutual consent'.

Ready for a new challenge?

The 56-year-old manager has recently left his role at Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv where he was acting as a coaching consultant. He had joined the club in August having been sacked for the second time by Derby County in March.

He is said to have left his position to 'pursue other options' which is a key reason behind the strong links to the current managerial position available at Hillsborough.

McClaren spoke of his regret at having to leave his role after only five months on the club's official website. He said: "It's with much regret I have to return to England and leave my role at Maccabi Tel Aviv."

He added: "I would like to thank so many people for making my time at Maccabi such a wonderful experience."

The club's Chief Executive Officer, Ben Mansford, also expressed his disappointment in regards to McClaren's departure. He said: "We were delighted when Steve joined us in the summer to work with our coaching staff."

He added: "We are naturally disappointed Steve decided to pursue other options but this was something we knew could happen right from the start."

Embed from Getty Images

Is he the right man for the Owls?

A number of names have already been linked with the job since Carvalhal left the club on Christmas Eve with the likes of Aitor Karanka, Nigel Pearson, Paul Hurst and others all being mentioned. However, it is McClaren who has emerged as the favourite to takeover at Hillsborough.

McClaren has experience of managing in the Championship with both Derby County and Nottingham Forest and also had a stint with Newcastle United in the Premier League. However, he was unsuccessful at all three clubs which ultimately resulted in him heading abroad.

He certainly has a lot of experience behind him and was a success at Derby in his first season in charge as he guided them to the 2013/14 play-off final. The Rams played some scintillating football during that campaign and were unlucky to miss out on promotion to the top flight to Queens Park Rangers.

If he can implement that style of play at Hillsborough then he could be a success with the amount of attacking quality within the squad. However, his recent failures in the division have understandably left supporters very unconvinced by the reports linking him to the job.