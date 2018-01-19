Preston North End vs Birmingham City Preview: Steve Cotterill looking for his side to get back to winning ways at Deepdale

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill. (Photo: Matthew Ashton / AMA / Getty Images)

In a game that could have big significance at both ends of the Championship this weekend, Preston North End host Birmingham City at Deepdale with both sides looking to move up the table respectively.

The home side, managed by Alex Neil, currently sit 10th in the table just two points behind sixth placed Sheffield United, so a win over visitors Birmingham could potentially lift them into the play-off places.

Down the other end of the table and the Blues themselves could move up the table with a win over the home side. Steve Cotterill's side are currently in 23rd place in the table with only Sunderland below them and a win could see them go as high as 20th, should all the other teams around them, such as Burton Albion, Bolton Wanderers and Hull City fail to pick up points this weekend.

Blues looking to end barren run at Deepdale

Cotterill takes his side to Deepdale knowing that they haven't beaten the Lilywhites away from home since February 2001 and that they are without a win against them since December 2006, some eight games ago, with this weekends hosts winning five of those eight games.

Whilst the visitors are looking to make it two wins from two on the road, something which they haven't achieved since 2015, Preston will be hoping to return to winning ways in front of their own fans having not won in their last two outings at Deepdale.

Heading into the game it looks as though the visitors will be able to welcome back a fully fit Che Adams to the squad, although it remains to be seen whether or not he will start after on loan Southampton striker Sam Gallagher found his shooting boots over the Christmas period with four goals in his last six games.

Team news

For the hosts, manager Neil is set to welcome back the likes of Billy Bodin and Josh Earl who are now both back and ready for selection.

With key players coming back for both teams, here is how the two could potenitally line up on Saturday...

Preston North End: Maxwell, Browne, Clarke, Davies, Cunningham, Johnson, Gallagher, Barkhuizen, Harrop, Robinson, Hugill.

Birmingham City: Stockdale, Colin, Roberts, Dean, Grounds, Gardner, Kieftenbeld, Davis, Adams, Gallagher, Maghoma.