Cardiff City vs Manchester City Live Stream Score Commentary in FA Cup 2018

Did you know? Despite the fact they are sat third in the Championship, only Preston North End and Middlesbrough have scored fewer goals than the Bluebirds in the top half of the Championship. Their success has largely been built on their ability to keep clean sheets with only Wolves and Derby having kept more than them so far this season. Judging by these statistics, they will be looking to frustrate Guardiola's side this afternoon and if they do manage to get the first goal, they have a good chance of progressing.

As for Cardiff, Warnock will be unable to name Danny Ward in his starting line-up as he continues to struggle with a knee injury. 23-year-old forward Rhys Healey once had a trial at City and will be desperate for an opportunity to play against them this afternoon. However, Warnock could opt to name the same forward line of Yanic Wildschut, Kenneth Zohore and Hoilett who all featured against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Team news, then. Who's fit and who isn't? City will be without the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Benjamin Mendy but Guardiola still has a relatively healthy squad to select a starting line-up from. He is expected to make a number of changes to his side for this one and he may be tempted to hand youngster Brahim Díaz just his second start for the club. He made his full debut for the club in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Carabao Cup in December which City eventually won on penalties.

One player to watch out for in today's match is Cardiff midfielder Marko Grujić. The 21-year-old recently joined the Bluebirds on loan until the end of the season from Premier League side Liverpool. He made his debut last weekend against Sheffield Wednesday and will be keen to impress again in this match after completing his first full week of training at the club.

As for Cardiff, their form has also improved of late after suffering four consecutive defeats over the festive period. Their 4-0 win against Sunderland two weeks ago stopped the rot and they have since gone on to win their replay against Mansfield and also secure a credible point in a 0-0 draw away at Sheffield Wednesday. It was not an easy fixture for Warnock's side due to the fact that the Owls had recently appointed Jos Luhukay as their new manager and both sides came away from it feeling that they had enough opportunities to claim all three points.

There is no doubt that City come into this match as strong favourites to progress into the fifth round of the competition. However, Liverpool did end City's unbeaten run in the Premier League two weeks ago as they claimed a 4-3 win at Anfield in a thrilling encounter. It proved that City are far from unbeatable, although it must be said that Warnock does not have the attacking talent of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané at his disposal. City have responded well to this defeat with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League and by securing their place in February's Carabao Cup Final with a 3-2 win in their second leg against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

As for City, VAVEL UK reporter Daniel Orme watched on from the press box as Guardiola's side came from a goal down to beat Premier League rivals Burnley 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Ashley Barnes had given the Clarets the lead in the first-half but second-half goals from Agüero, Leroy Sané and Bernardo Silva were enough to ensure Guardiola's side safely progressed into the fourth round of the competition.

City manager Pep Guardiola was spotted in the stands at the replay casting an eye over his side's potential fourth round opponents. He reportedly said after the match that he felt Mansfield were unlucky not to progress, with key moments in the game going against them.

It took Cardiff two games in order to overcome League Two side Mansfield Town in the third round. The Championship side were held to a goalless draw in the first match and were perhaps lucky not to be knocked out on the day as Steve Evans' side had a number of good opportunities. However, Warnock took no risks in the replay at Field Mill as he named a very strong starting line-up. This resulted in the Bluebirds securing a comfortable 4-1 win courtesy of goals from Bruno Manga, Anthony Pilkington and a brace from Junior Hoilett.

The draw could not have made it much more difficult for Warnock's side this afternoon but how did both sides reach the fourth round of the competition? Let's take a look...

It is fair to say at lot has changed at Cardiff since their relegation from the Premier League. However, under the management of Neil Warnock, they currently look well placed to finally challenge for a return to the top flight. They are currently sat third in the Championship, just two points off Gary Rowett's Derby County who occupy the second automatic promotion place. Considering the amount of money that Cardiff have spent in comparison to the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Derby and Aston Villa, the job that Warnock has done in Wales should not be underestimated.

However, City did managed to get revenge on the Bluebirds in the reverse fixture in January 2014 as they claimed a 4-2 win at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from Edin Dzeko, Jesús Navas, Yaya Touré and Sergio Agüero ensured that Cardiff left Manchester with nothing to show for their efforts. Pellegrini's side then went on to pip Liverpool to the Premier League title at the end of the season.

Today's match will be the first time that the Bluebirds have faced City since their one-year stint in the Premier League in the 2013/14 campaign. Cardiff beat Manuel Pellegrini's side 3-2 in August 2013 to secure their first win of the season since securing their return to the top flight in a dramatic encounter. A brace from Fraizer Campbell and a strike from Aron Gunnarsson was enough to secure the Bluebirds all three points and a very famous victory under the management of Malky Mackay.

The arena for today's match is the Cardiff City Stadium, which has a capacity of 33,280 spectators. As well as being the relatively new home of the Bluebirds, it is also of course the home of the Wales national football team who have recently appointed Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs as their new manager.

