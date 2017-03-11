Hull City 2-1 Swansea City: Niasse double propels Tigers' push for safety

Hull City claimed a vital win over Swansea City this afternoon thanks to a brace from Oumar Niasse.

Niasse played a one-two with Abel Hernandez to get behind the Swansea defense, before slotting past Lukasz Fabianski.

He then doubled his and Hull's tally, getting free in the penalty area before beating Fabianski on the half-volley while Alfie Mawson scored a consolation goal in stoppage time.

Even first-half

The first chance of the game fell to Routledge, after Jack Cork’s interception fell to a driving Leroy Fer, he found Gylfi Sigurdsson who then released the winger on goal but he couldn’t beat Jakupovic from close range.

In the sides’ first meeting this season, Swansea force a save from inside the box. This was despite Swansea dominating possession. Routledge's chance an improvement already.

Swansea City shot map in reverse fixture. (Photo: Paul Riley)

Hull replied five minutes later with a long-range shot from Tom Huddlestone that was meat and drink from Fabianski.

Huddlestone then almost turned the ball into his own net, after he connected with a superb free-kick delivery from Sigurdsson but Jakupovic was at hand to spare his blushes.

Sigurdsson had registered either a goal or an assist in each of his last six games, and Huddlestone came close to stretching that to seven games.

After Jordi Amat was subbed on for an injured Angel Rangel, Hull found much more success down their left hand side, Kamil Grosicki had two efforts within two minutes cutting inside and trying to beat Fabianski at the far post. Neither were successful.

Hull troubled Swansea again, Huddlestone found Grosicki inside the box, he flicked the ball to the far post but Fabianski just about beat Hernandez to the ball for what would have been a simple finish for the striker.

Lukasz Fabianski saving Swansea City from going behind. (Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty)

Hull found a lot of joy once Rangel, Fernando Llorente and Fabianski went down with injuries, the former two having to be substituted off before half time.

Niasse saved the second half

Swansea came into this game with just three draws all season, the last coming against Everton in mid-November, so it felt unlikely that this game would finish 0-0.

Especially as these were the two worst defensive teams in the division, although both have improved dramatically since their respective managerial appointments.

Lazar Markovic battling for possession with Tom Carroll. (Photo: Alex Livesey)

The first chance of the second half fell to Huddlestone, his second bite of the cherry wasn’t troubling Fabianski though.

The biggest chance of the game fell to Routledge, after Sigurdsson combined with Carroll who delivered into the box, Jakupovic pushed the ball away only to Routledge who blazed high and wide from a few yards out.

On the hour mark, Jakupovic had to be at full stretch to stop a Sigurdsson free-kick from flying into the back of the net from 30 yards.

Minutes later there was chaos in the Swansea box, as Fabianski came to intercept a pass to Grosicki but didn't get there in time and Swansea defenders had to throw their bodies in front of an open goal to stop Hull from scoring.

After a drab spell, substitue Niasse sent the Hull fans into raptures with 20 minutes to go, coolly slotting home in front of the Hull faithful.

Hull looked dangerous on the counter all afternoon, and it was no surprise they scored in transition.

The home side then doubled their lead, Hernandez couldn't reach substitute Ahmed Elmohamady's cross, but Niasse was there ahead of Amat to power home.

Oumar Niasse scoring his second goal of the afternoon. (Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty)

Niasse then came close to scoring a hat-trick, Grosicki feeding him through on the break but his low drive went wide.

Swansea scored a consolation goal in stoppage time, as Mawson continued his impressive goal record, nodding home Sigurdsson's free-kick.

A poor day at the office for Swansea, who will have to check on the injuries of Olsson, Llorente and Rangel ahead of another six-pointer next week against Bournemouth.

Hull move to just one point away from safety, although Crystal Palace do have a superior goal difference, while Swansea remain 16th, now three points clear of the drop.