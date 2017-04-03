Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City: Gunners' player ratings as points are shared at The Emirates Stadium

Shkodran Mustafi's equaliser ensured a point for The Gunners | GettyImages: Catherine Lvill

Arsenal entered the match in poor form, having lost four out of their previous five Premier League games.

The lack of confidence amongst the Arsenal squad seemed to tell early on, as City's Leroy Sane opened the scoring after just five minutes, following a pinpoint through ball from Kevin De Bruyne.

Theo Walcott then leveled the score five minutes before half time, after a scramble in Manchester City's box resulted in the 28-year-old prodding the ball beyond Willy Caballero. Two minutes later, Sergio Aguero restored Manchester City's lead with a powerful low strike.

Less than ten minutes into the second half, Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi's towering header from Mesut Ozil's corner ensured it was honours even in North London.

Goalkeeper and defence

David Ospina - 6 - Deputising for the injured Petr Cech, Ospina made a few smart saves to keep his side in the game. With Cech expected to be out for a further three weeks, the former Nice man will see this as an opportunity to stake his claim and become first-choice at The Emirates.

Hector Bellerin - 5 - The pacey full back was caught out of position for Leroy Sane's goal. In typical fashion he made several marauding forward runs, however few of them were effective.

Laurent Koscielny - 5 - The Frenchman was forced off at half-time with an aggravated achilles injury. Before that he could do little to prevent either of City's goals. Perhaps a positive for The Gunners is the fact that Koscielny's premature exit didn't result in a comprehensive defeat.

Shkodran Mustafi - 8 - Mustafi's equaliser secured a point for Arsenal. The 24-year-old was also very tidy with his distribution and very nearly played in Danny Welbeck late on to potentially win the match for Arsenal.

Nacho Monreal - 8 - A very good performance from the Spanish international. Monreal consistently provided an overlap for Alexis Sanchez and linked well with his Chilean teammate. He was lucky not to have given away a penalty in stoppage time, after seemingly handling in the box.

Midfield

Francis Coquelin - 5 - Despite picking up a booking relatively early in the first half, Coquelin played an important role in midfield for Arsenal. The 25-year-old, who recently signed a new contract, made a few well-timed challenges to disrupt City's attacks.

Granit Xhaka - 5 - Like his midfield partner, Xhaka picked up a booking in the first half and therefore had to tread lightly for the remainder of the game. To his credit, he kept a cool head and weighed in with some important tackles. His distribution at times was immaculate, though he was guilty of overhitting some simple passes.

Mesut Ozil - 5 - A mixed bag from Ozil, who is working his way back to full fitness. At times he was at his majestic best with neat, incisive passing. But also showed parts of his games that so often draws criticism, particularly when he shirked away from a 50/50 with Caballero which could've made it 3-2 to the hosts.

Attack

Theo Walcott - 5 - Despite scoring Arsenal's first equaliser of the day, Walcott had minimal influence on the game. Walcott, who is Arsenal's current longest serving player, was also visibly annoyed when he was substituted in the 68th minute for Olivier Giroud.

Alexis Sanchez - 5 - So often the difference for Arsenal this season, Alexis had a quiet game by his standards. Often dropping deep to help out in defence, Alexis only managed one shot of note which drifted beyond the far post.

Danny Welbeck - 4 - A performance of a man still trying to find match rhythm and fitness. Welbeck is often a huge threat to the opposition with his raw pace and power, but he was unable to effectively get in behind the Manchester City defence consistently enough.

Substitutes

Gabriel - 6 - Came on for the injured Koscielny and steadied the ship. Made a few important clearances and kept things very simple in possession.

Olivier Giroud - 3 - Hardly touched the ball after entering the field with a little over 20 minutes remaining. Arsenal's lack of crosses in the box certainly didn't help matters.

Alex Iwobi - 5 - A decent cameo from the Arsenal academy graduate. He was very direct with his dribbling and asked questions of City's defence. Unfortunately, his effort to make it 3-2 flew harmlessly over the bar.