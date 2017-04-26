2017 Emirates Cup line-up announced

Arsenal lifted the last Emirates Cup in 2015 (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have today confirmed that the Emirates Cup will return in 2017 for the 29th and 30th of July.

Quality all around

The clubs participating in the tournament have also been announced too. Reigning Europa League champions, Sevilla, Portuguese giants, Benfica, and Bundesliga and Champions League newcomers, RB Leipzig, will all compete in the two-day tournament at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

This will be the second time Benfica participate in the Emirates Cup. The Eagles were a part of the 2014 Emirates Cup, where Yaya Sanogo famously put four past the Liga NOS side in a 5-1 win for the Gunners that saw the likes of Hector Bellerin and Alexis Sanchez play for the first time in the Arsenal shirt.

Speaking to the official club website, Arsenal Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis said: "We’re all delighted to once again be hosting the Emirates Cup this summer. Every year we have staged the competition, the Emirates Cup has been hugely successful and a thoroughly enjoyable weekend of football.

"Benfica, Sevilla and Leipzig are three strong clubs, with good players, who will not only hopefully produce some exciting football, but also provide us with high quality preparation ahead of the new season."

The first day of the tournament will see RB Leipzig take on Sevilla in the early game, whilst Arsenal take on Benfica once again in the 4pm kick-off. On the second day, Leipzig will take on Benfica, before the Gunners bring the tournament to a close against Sevilla in the final game of the pre-season tournament.

Different rules to play

The rules to the tournament are very different to that of normal football. Teams will still be awarded three points for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss, but teams will receive an additional point for every goal they score on top of what they get from the standard result.