Sanchez and Ozil going nowhere, states Wenger ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Will they stay? Or will they go? (Image by Ian Kington/GettyImages)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that neither Alexis Sanchez nor Mesut Ozil will be leaving the club in January.

It seems like you just can't keep both Sanchez and Ozil out of the headlines at the moment. Everytime Wenger faces a press conference or interview, he is tasked with answering yet more questions about his key men.

Both Sanchez and Ozil have under a year left on their contracts, and will be allowed to leave the club on a free in the summer if the situation is not resolved anytime soon.

Though, Wenger is more than adamant that Arsenal's main men will be going absolutely nowhere come January, when the transfer window re-opens.

Sanchez and Ozil will stay this season, unless 'something incredible happens'

Wenger was speaking ahead of Arsenal' midweek clash against Huddersfield Town this Wednesday in the Premier League, and was asked whether both Sanchez and Ozil will be at the club by the time the January window closes?

"Yes. Of course," Wenger declared via The Mirror.

"I rule it out. I don't think every day about it. As long as they are here, they have to give their all for the club.

"In my head, they are here until the end of the season. That was the decision at the start of the season. Unless something incredible happens, I don't think that will change."

A future for both come next season?

There is every sense around the club at the minute that both Sanchez and Ozil will not be present come the start of next season, and during the press conference this morning, Wenger was unable to clarify that further.

"Will they stay longer? That is impossible to answer today," Wenger stated.

"But they have contracts until the end of the season."

When asked further about the matter if both will be at the club after the summer, Wenger responded, "I am not the only one who decides that."

Have Arsenal hit their best form yet this season?

Sunday's crucial 1-0 away win at Burnley was more impressive in terms of the guts and determination shown by the Gunners, which many people questioned so far this campaign.

Though, Wenger still believes that the best is still yet to come from his side this season.

"Improvement is always possible," Wenger said.

"We want to keep the good things we have done recently but we always want to prove.

"Going forward, we want to be more prolific and take more chances. Defensively, we are a lot stronger."

Embed from Getty Images

Is the title done and dusted?

Arsenal are currently sat in fourth place going in to Wednesday's game, with the Gunners 12 points off leaders Manchester City. Though, Wenger is still optimistic that there is life in the title race.

"The only way to keep that alive is to win every game," Wenger stated.

"What is most important is not what people think, it is what I can do for Arsenal.

"Every team has its vulnerabilities, even Man City. We are in November and you win the title in May.

"Every match is unpredictable."