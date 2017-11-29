Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield Town: Four minute Ozil masterclass sends the Gunners to victory

Arsenal ran wild at home as Huddersfield Town were welcomed to the Emirates for just the second time, though you shouldsay welcomed loosely, as the Gunners humbled their opposition 5-0.

Arsene Wenger's side came charging out of the blocks and three minutes after the game commenced, Alexandre Lacazette snatched his seventh goal of the season.

A neat exchange of passes between newly returning Mesut Özil, Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey was concluded with a subtle but sublime flick from the Welshmen into the path of Lacazette. The Frenchman showed his composure, curling the ball out of the reach of Lossl to open the scoring.

Arsenal were well in control early on, dictating play from all areas of the pitch, occasionally threatening to unlock the Huddersfield defence once more.

The Gunners were close to making it two after the 30 minute mark, Alexis Sanchez flicked the ball over his head to Granit Xhaka who threaded the ball through to Lacazette, the frenchman took the ball wide and attempted to chip the keeper. Christopher Schindler cleared Lacazette's effort off the line, Sead Kolasinac was unable to convert the loose ball.

The tables turned later in the half, as Huddersfield came close to scoring through Steve Mounie. Collin Quaner caught the Gunners off guard, as his lofted ball through to an unmarked Mounie, saw the Benin international one-vs-one with Petr Cech. Arsenal's in-form man Shkodran Mustafi was on hand to relieve the pressure to keep the score at 1-0 at half time.

The second half started energetically from both sides. Huddersfield came close to scoring through Quaner, who ran through the heart of the Arsenal defence, but was denied by Cech. The home side then broke away on the counter, half-time substitute, Olivier Giroud was inches away from converting Nacho Monreal's cross.

The Huddersfield front three threatened Arsenal again shortly after. Elias Kachunga sent Hector Bellerin the wrong way in the box, his pass found Quaner in the box and after some confusion, Cech was forced the punch the ball out for a corner.

Ozil takes over

After two consecutive close misses from Olivier Giroud, the Frenchman showed his worth finishing a sublime Arsenal attack. Interchanging passes between Alexis and Özil on the edge of the box eventually found Giroud who slotted the ball home for 2-0.

Seconds later, Özil was assisting again, this time setting up Alexis Sanchez. The German's perfectly weighted cross was met by Sanchez's right foot on the volley, hammering the ball beyond Lossl.

Huddersfield were becoming sick of the sight of Özil, as minutes after creating two goals, he added his name to the score sheet. Ramsey gained his second assist of the game, putting the ball on a plate for the German, who finished first time 1-on-1.

The home side were unstoppable, Olivier Giroud adding to his tally four minutes from time. Kolasinac displayed a different side to his game, tip-toeing through the box to place the ball in the direction of Giroud who buried the ball into the net for five.

That's seven wins in seven at home for the Gunners in the league this season, they welcome Manchester United at the weekend, can the run continue?