Arsenal made to sweat on fitness of Jack Wilshere, following his latest ankle injury

Cursed again (Image by Stuart MacFarlane/GettyImages)

It's that all too familiar feeling for Arsenal fans, as Jack Wilshere left the field against Chelsea on Wednesday night, clutching that infamous ankle.

After a fantastic Christmas break for Wilshere, which saw him cement his place firmly back in the Arsenal team, it looks likely that he is set to have yet another injury set-back.

Wilshere was taken off early on in the second half of Arsenal's semi-final first leg, of the Carabao Cup against Chelsea. The injury happened through the midfielder going to block a Danny Drinkwater cross, and spraining his ankle in the process.

Not as bad as first feared?

There were no risks taken for Wilshere, as Arsenal quickly got their delicate midfielder off the pitch after the incident happened, and Arsene Wenger is hopeful that the injury isn't as bad as first feared.

"He has an ankle sprain and the first look at it was not too bad", Wenger said via Arsenal.com.

"But of course for Sunday (at Bournemouth) I think he will be short.

"I do not know how long he will be out. It is a shame to lose him when he is in such good form and it was by blocking the shot that turned his ankle and it's his good ankle so I am quite positive."

Speedy recovery?

On what was a special night at Stamford Bridge, which saw Wilshere captain Arsenal for the first time in his career, it ended sadly for the midfielder. Though, Wilshere is set to miss the trip to Bournemouth on Sunday, the side who he spent last season on loan at, Wenger is confident he will be back sooner rather than later.

The main worry for Wilshere was whether the injury to his ankle was ligament or bone related, with Wenger responding to that question asked with, "No , it's a ligament."

The full extent of Wilshere's injury is yet to be confirmed, as Arsenal's casualty list piles up. Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud, Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal and Mesut Ozil have alll been missing recently for the Gunners through injury. Though, Wenger will be hoping to call on star man Ozil when Arsenal visit the Vitality Stadium this weekend.