John Terry linked with shock move to AFC Bournemouth

(Source: Catherine Ivill / Getty)

Chelsea captain John Terry has been linked with a shock loan move to Eddie Howe's AFC Bournemouth in this January transfer window, after the Englishman has become frozen out of the first team by manager Antonio Conte.

Sources in England claim that the veteran defender has been linked with a short-term loan move to the Cherries to the end of the season after which the Blues captain will most probably depart his current team.

Terry to replace Nathan Akè?

Nathan Akè, who was most recently on loan with the Cherries was called back by Conte after some very impressive performances for Howe's side and it is rumoured that Terry may be signed to replace the young Dutchman.

Terry has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and has rarely started for the Blues for Conte in his 3-4-3 system, although he has remained a lifelong servant of the club, Howe is hopeful that the former Three Lions captain may agree a loan move to the vitality before his contract with Chelsea expires in the summer.

Bournemouth themselves are in need of a new centre back after the departure of Akè, which has left a void to be filled at the club for Howe and while a move may seem unlikely for Terry, the young Cherries boss wants to try bringing the 36 year old to the Vitality and in doing so, bringing some experience to his team.

No official approach from Cherries yet

Despite the media speculation surrounding the rumours, there has yet been no official confirmation from either club or from Terry's agent that talks are in place to bring the Englishman away from Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that Terry won't be getting an extension to his current contract, which runs out in the summer and while he has had offers last season to move to the Chinese League, the Chelsea captain opted to stay for another year and test himself in the side.

A move to the Vitality would be hugely benificial to the Cherries and for Terry, certainly a starting role in every game for Howe's side, his experience and defensive intelligence make him a very useful asset to have for the club and Howe will hope that the Englishman agrees to replace Akè, atleast for the short term.