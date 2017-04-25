Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Can Eagles claim another top six scalp?

Christian Benteke has fired Palace to 12th in the table after relegation fears for most of the season. (Photo via Getty Images / Ian Walton)

Crystal Palace host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night looking to add another prestigious scalp to their list after downing league leaders Chelsea, FA Cup finalists Arsenal and top four-chasing Liverpool since the start of April.

Previous form

Palace go into the clash at Selhurst Park just three days after the 2-1 win at Anfield in which Christian Benteke scored twice, taking his tally to 16 for the season at a ratio of just under a goal every two games.

Benteke has five in his last five games, a run that has seen Palace lose just one game in their last eight, including an unbeaten home run stretching back to the 4-0 hammering by Sunderland at the start of February.

Spurs on the other hand are the form team in the Premier League despite being dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea at the weekend and have lost just one league game in 17.

Team news

Palace were dealt a blow at the weekend as James Tomkins was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, but there is no break.

“He is fortunate in the respect that nothing is broken, which we are very pleased about given the nature of the tackle and it's not great for us given that Scott Dann has a long term injury, but we do have Mamadou (Sakho) back for this game,” Allardyce explained. “We do also have some cover in those positions which shows how important a good, strong and experienced squad needs to be.“

Allardyce hinted he will make changes on Wednesday night after the victory on Merseyside at the weekend and has reiterated his stance ahead of the midweek clash, saying: “Players recovery is a big question mark to select what team based on the form they're in. Do we let them go again if they are capable of going again and if not should we change the side and that is the big question we have been asking ourselves yesterday and we will again in the morning with no final decision being made until then.”

Spurs injury list has not lengthened after the defeat by Chelsea at the weekend, but will still be without Danny Rose, who has started training with the first team once again this week.

Previous meetings

Palace will go into the game boasting a strong record against the north London side, coming out victorious in two of the last five meetings between the sides since the start of 2015.

Victor Wanyama’s 82nd-minute strike earned Spurs all three points at White Hart Lane back in August, whilst Martin Kelly’s strike proved the difference the last time the Eagles beat Spurs in an FA Cup tie back in February 2016.