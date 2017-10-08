Mohamed Salah bags 95th minute winner to send Egypt to World Cup

Salah's penalty sparked mass celebrations (photo: Getty Images / Tarek Abdel Hamid)

Mohamed Salah further endeared himself to the Egyptian people by ending the football mad country's 28 year wait for a World Cup berth.

25-year-old Salah scored twice for Egypt as they beat Congo 2-1 to secure their place at Russia 2018, with his winner coming from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time, sparking wild scenes.

Players, fans and even stewards rushed to celebrate with Salah, the hero who delivered Egypt their first place at a World Cup since 1990, astonishing given they're one of Africa's most prominent footballing nations.

Dramatic finale

Egypt went from deflation to elation after Congo equalised through Arnold Bouka-Moutou in the 88th minute, Salah having bagged the opener earlier in the second-half.

However, when his side were awarded a penalty, Salah stepped up at a crucial time to further solidify his hero status back home, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Egypt now have a four point lead over Uganda in their group, cementing top spot with just one game left for each side.

Despite having won four African Cup of Nation's since last competing in a World Cup, Egypt have flattered to deceive when it came to World Cup qualifying, making their achievements of today all the more special for their current crop, of which Salah is the star.

Salah's rise continues

A remarkable year for the winger continues after he completed a move from AS Roma to Liverpool in the summer, starting life on L4 in fine style with four Premier League goals and two Champions League goals already.

Now, with the world at his feet, Salah will only look to push on further both internationally and domestically.