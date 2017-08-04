Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City's positive pre-season

City celebrating Gabriel Jesus' opener. (Photo: Ian Walton/Getty)

Pep Guardiola has praised his Manchester City sides pre -season preparation as they produced another great pre season performance against West Ham. This follows their last two US tour matches, with victories over Real Madrid, and potential title rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola's city looked very comfortable against West Ham with goals coming from Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling giving City a third win in four pre- season games.

What did Guardiola have to say?

Reacting to the match Guardiola said: "We created enough to score three goals, everyone played on a good level and our strikers scored. And, no injuries, so we are happy.

"Today we finished our pre- season with a good result against a PL team."

City were dominant throughout the game, with new signing Ederson only facing one shot on his goal.

"We played good, we won games and we always created more than the opponent, we are quite satisfied, but the reality starts now"

Do City need more?

City have already taken their summer spending to more than £200m with 6 new signings arriving at the Etihad, although Guardiola has hinted that the summer spending hasn't ended yet.

He said, "I think we need someone else, something else a little bit more, the transfer window finishes 31st August, we will see."

Guardiola and City now turn their focus to their opening game of the Premier League season against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

It was a perfect performance, one that leaves Pep with some decisions to make regarding his starting line-up for the first Premier League game. Although Pep admits he is yet to make any decisions for the trip to the south coast.

"The players have to convince me this week, I have confidence in them but I have one week to think about it."