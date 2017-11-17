Pep Guardiola insists that Manchester City "can do better" despite unbeaten start to the campaign

Above: Pep Guardiola during the 3-1 win over Arsenal | Photo: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that there is still room for improvement and that his side "can do better" despite remaining unbeaten thus far.

The Citizens look to continue their excellent start with Saturday's visit to Leicester City.

Still a lot of things we can do better

Many will have expected City to be serious contenders for the Premier League title come the start of the campaign, but nobody not to have started quite so well on all fronts with defeat yet to be tasted.

Their 3-2 win over West Brom back in October meant the previous record start to a Premier League season set by Manuel Pellegrini's City team in the 2011-12 season was broken.

Not only that, but their imperious start to the campaign has left them already eight points clear of bitter rivals Manchester United.

It is likely that their league record unbeaten run will be extended to 12 games with their visit to the King Power Stadium, however Guardiola has dismissed these excellent statistics stating that they still have a "lot of things" they can improve on.

"We can do better," Guardiola told his pre-match press conference. "What I feel is that we still have a lot of things we can do better."

"If you analyse just the result," the coach stated. "It's not a discussion."

"But, in terms of playing and knowing what is going to happen in December with the schedule, we have to improve" the Catalan added.

Going to be available once again

It is expected that Guardiola will have a full-strength squad to head to the Midlands. However there were some concerns surrounding the fitness of all-time top scorer Sergio Agüero after an incident during the international break.

It has been quite the season for Agüero in such a short space of time and that has included injuries, with the striker involved in a car crash in Amsterdam which saw him pick up a rib injury.

Agüero was involved with Argentina in the international break but his appearance didn't come without drama as he was taken to hospital at half-time during the 4-2 defeat to Nigeria.

It was reported that he had fainted in the dressing room at half-time but Guardiola quashed those rumours and stated that he will "definitely" be in contention for Saturday's clash.

"He arrived two days ago," he said on the striker's condition. "He met with the doctor and he's perfect."

"He was conscious all the time in Argentina and he's OK," the 46-year-old proclaimed on the incident. "So nothing to be worried about."

"Yes," Guardiola said when asked about his availability. "Definitely [Agüero will be available this weekend]."