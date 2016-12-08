Zorya Luhansk 0-2 Manchester United: Professional Red Devils seal passage through to the round of 32

INCIDENTS: Uefa Europa League Group A match between Zorya Luhansk and Manchester United, held at the Chornomorets stadium in Odessa.

Manchester United successfully qualified for the round of 32 in the UEFA Europa League after defeating Zorya Luhansk 2-0 in Odessa.

United went into the game knowing that if they avoided defeat in Ukraine they would qualify and that is exactly what they did.

After a very poor first half from the Red Devils, a moment of magic from Henrikh Mkhitaryan three minutes into the second half opened the scoring for the visitors.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic put the game to bed two minutes from time to seal United's passage through the group and into Monday's draw.

Mourinho made six changes for the game

Jose Mourinho made six changes to his team from the draw against Everton at the weekend with Eric Bailly, Ashley Young, Wayne Rooney, Sergio Romero, Juan Mata and Daley Blind coming into the team.

The first half saw United have all of the ball without doing too much with it as the pitch was playing its part with the ball bobbling throughout the half which made it difficult for the visitors to get their passing game going.

Very poor first half from Mourinho's men

The hosts actually came the closest to an opening goal when Igor Kharatin forced Romero into making a good save down to his right.

After that, the hosts rarely got into the United half but the play was far too slow from the visitors.

Paul Pogba came closest to a goal for United when he had a long range shot which went just wide of the goal.

Wayne Rooney also saw a tame shot from a long way out easily saved by Igor Levchenko with United's only shot on target throughout the full 45 minutes.

It was clear, though, that Mourinho was very unhappy with the performance from his players and would be expecting much more from his side than he saw in the second half.

Mkhitaryan's brilliance put the visitors in front

Mourinho got the response he wanted straight away in the second half when Mkhitaryan gave the visitors the lead within three minutes of the restart.

The Armenian picked the ball up a long way out and ran at the host's defence and dribbled passed them with ease and confidently curled the ball into the net to score his first goal for United.

After getting the goal, United took their foot off the pedal and gave the hosts some encouragement to come forward.

They almost got back on level terms when a brilliant free-kick found Mikhail Sivakov unmarked in the box but he saw his header brilliantly saved by Romero.

Apart from that chance, though, the visitors defended well and almost got a second goal when Ibrahimovic went within inches of scoring when he hit a bullet of a shot which went just over the bar.

Ibrahimovic added a second for United before the end

Ibrahimovic, though, did get his goal just before the end when a wonderful weighted through ball from Pogba found the striker and he confidently put the ball into the back of the net to score his 14th goal of the season to put the game to bed.

The game then ended not long after the second goal with United getting the job done on a very cold night in Ukraine with Mourinho looking more satisfied than he did at half time.