José Mourinho slates fixture build-up after West Brom stalemate

Above: Jose Mourinho looking frustrated during the 0-0 draw with West Brom | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Ashton - AMA

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has stated his side's current build-up of fixtures as their first of nine games in April ended in a frustrating 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Rest the brave guys

April is set to be a crucial month in the final leg of United's season, as they looked to not only fight their way into the top four and Champions League football while also fighting on the European front with a last eight leg in the Europa League with Anderlecht.

It didnt get off to the best of starts as they welcomed Tony Pulis' side to Old Trafford, but not for the first time at home this season the Red Devils were lackluster as they played out their eighth draw at home in the current campaign.

There will be no time to rest for United as they `welcome Everton on Wednesday and a trip to Sunderland this coming Sunday, and Mourinho stated that this build-up isn't allowing him to rest the "brave guys" in his side.

"It's such a small squad," Mourinho told manutd.com after the stalemate. "I cannot be happy to play in two days without options."

"I'm happy to play every game but," the coach stressed in his post-match conference. "In this moment, I'm without options."

"Many people, especially in some positions, cannot play," the 54-year-old admitted. "I would prefer to give a little rest to brave guys like Antonio [Valencia] and Eric [Bailly]."

Mourinho added. "They deserve a little bit more but we have to do it so let's go."

Just not delivering

United have also been ravaged by injuries and suspensions, with Zlatan Ibrahimović serving his final game of his suspension against the Baggies and Juan Mata been possibly ruled out for the season after a groin surgery.

Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial were trusted with leading the forward line, but once again disappointed with only three shots on target from 18 and Mourinho warned his forward players need to show as much consistency as his defensive players.

"I have to say my six players - Valencia, Rojo, Bailly, Young, Carrick and Fellaini were phenomenal," he said. "The other four? They have to score a goal."

"We have consistency in those six guys," the coach stressed. "Consistency in defensive organisation and consistency in the build-up."

"But when we go to the finishing moments," Mourinho concluded. "We have to score."