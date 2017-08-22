Manchester United will be "very difficult to stop", says Ryan Giggs

Mourinho is in his second season with United (Photo: Catherine Ivill/ AMA)

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes his former side will take some stopping this season under José Mourinho.

The Reds have started the new season well, with back-to-back 4-0 wins against West Ham United and Swansea City under their belts.

Giggs believes that United will be “very difficult to stop” this season, as they look to build on from their Europa League and EFL Cup success last term.

United will be difficult to stop this season

That’s down to there being a mix of youth and experienced players being at Mourinho’s disposal, and that could be key for United winning their first league title since 2013.

“When Jose Mourinho’s sides get going they are very difficult to stop,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s done in the past and, while it’s important dealing with the expectations with the media making a lot of it, managing that is something he is great at.”

The United legend believes players like Michael Carrick, Ashley Young, Chris Smalling and David de Gea will play a key role as they have the experience of winning the Premier League.

He added: “There’s also a lot of experience within the squad and they’ll all play their parts.”

Giggs praises creative players

Giggs praised United’s start to the new season, having scored eight goals in two games and kept clean sheets in both games, and picked out a few players that have impressed him.

He said: “They look powerful with Nemanja Matić and Romelu Lukaku, but what is pleasing to see is the creative players doing well as well.

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan already has four assists and that will do him the world of good, so hopefully he can get back to his Dortmund form.”

The Reds now turn their attention to Saturday’s game with Leicester City at Old Trafford, and players like Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Mkhitaryan will be looking to continue their fine start to the season.