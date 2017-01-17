Swansea City complete signing of Martin Olsson

Martin Olsson in action for Sweden. (Photo: Dean Mouhataropoulos/Getty)

Swansea City have completed the signing of left-back Martin Olsson from Norwich City, on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The Welsh side are thought to have paid around £4m for the Swede, who becomes their second signing of the window, after Luciano Narsingh joined the club on Thursday.

It was also revealed that there is an option for a third year in Olsson’s contract.

The news comes after Neil Taylor was injured in training, fracturing his cheekbone in the process. Stephen Kingsley has been deputising in his place.

Olsson is thought to be Swansea’s first of two deals completed today, with Tom Carroll expected to arrive from Tottenham Hotspur, while Marvin Emnes has also been recalled from his loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Olsson's history

Olsson moved to English football when Mark Hughes brought him to Blackburn from Swedish side Hogaborgs BK in 2007.

He was named young player of the year at Ewood Park that season, before going on to make 150 appearances for the club.

He also worked with Swansea manager Paul Clement during the coach's short stint at the club.

He then moved to Norwich, where he has made 129 appearances for the club at left-back and as a winger before making the switch to South Wales.

Will Olsson improve Swansea?

With Taylor and Wayne Routledge on the wing, Swansea’s left-hand side has been a black hole.

Swansea's pass locations into the opposition area compared to other sides. (Photo: @neilcharles_uk/opta)

This has resulted in a lot of play coming down the right-hand side with Kyle Naughton and Modou Barrow, which meant Swansea had become very predictable and easy to defend against.

However, with the arrivals of Narsingh and Olsson, Swansea could function well going forward down the left-hand side.

Even if he doesn’t improve the side defensively, just being able to go forward efficiently down the left flank would be a great deal of help for Swansea.

It’s worth keeping an eye on whether Swansea could move on Taylor, with him previously having been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace and West Brom.

Olsson could make his debut in Swansea’s next game, against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, 12:30.