AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City: Cherries on top as Swans edge closer to relegation zone

Bournemouth were 2-0 victors over Swansea City this evening, as they eased recent relegation fears, and increased their opponents'.

The opening goal went down as an Alfie Mawson own-goal, after he deflected Benik Afobe's strike into his own net.

There wasn't any qualms about the second goal, as Afobe finished well on the counter to seal the win.

Cherries better in first half

Bournemouth started the stronger side, and targeted Leroy Fer who was forced into a makeshift right-back role today following injuries to Kyle Naughton and Angel Rangel.

The first real chance fell to Ryan Frasier, who ran at the Swansea defence, beat Tom Carroll before shooting from 20 yards but the low drive is just off target.

Fernando Llorente found Gylfi Sigurdsson after Fer’s long throw, his volley didn’t trouble Artur Boruc in net though, before Afobe headed wide at the other end from Frasier’s cross.

Joshua King almost put the ball in the back of his own net, after he met Sigurdsson’s free kick but the header is just inches the right side of the post for the Bournemouth forward.

The resulting corner saw a Swansea penalty appeal, after Carroll’s shot seemed to have been blocked by King’s arm, but referee Mike Dean turned away the protests.

Afobe put the cherries ahead after half an hour, he had a large slice of luck as his low strike hit Mawson and wrong-footed Lukasz Fabianski in goal.

Federico Fernandez will be disappointed with his participation for the goal, racing out of defence to mis-time his interception and leaving his goal exposed.

Sigurdsson then came close with an effort from distance that surprised Boruc, but the goalkeeper just about got enough on the strike to tip it round the post.

Second half more even

Bournemouth have dropped 18 points from winning positions this season, more than any other Premier League side so Paul Clement will have hoped his side could get back into the game.

Dan Gosling had the first chance of the second half, picking up on a loose ball in Swansea's half, he drove forward and shot but Fabianski was able to tip the effort round the post.

Sigurdsson moved into a more central role after an hour, as Swansea finally decided to mount some pressure on the Bournemouth goal but created very few clear-cut chances.

Substitute Wayne Routledge came inches away from equalising, after some ping-pong in the box the winger almost toe-poked the ball in but the ball was cleared just in time.

Afobe then sealed the points for Bournemouth on the counter, he broke away from Mawson after King's pass and finished well past Fabianski.

After that assist, King has now been directly involved in nine goals from his last eight games. A very good return.

King himself nearly made it 3-0, he latched onto a floated cross from Jack Wilshere but great reflexes from Fabianski was able to keep the scoreline respectable.

Bournemouth very much deserved the win this evening. They looked like the Swansea of old, and while they didn't have to work very hard for the win, it's three points that should see off their relegation fears.

The international break can't come soon enough for Swansea, who have looked sloppy and a different side than the one Clement had such a wonderful start with.

The result sees Bournemouth move up to 12th, while Swansea fall to 17th and just three points above the relegation zone.

The Welsh side's next game is at home to Middlesbrough on April 2nd, while Bournemouth will travel to Southampton.