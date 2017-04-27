Paul Clement believes Swansea could beat Manchester United

Swansea manager Paul Clement during the Premier League match between Swansea and Stoke City at Liberty Stadium on April 22, 2017 in Swansea, Wales | Photo Kevin Barnes - CameraSport/GettyImages

Relegation-threatened Swansea City manager, Paul Clement, has faith that his side can go to Old Trafford and win, and they can continue to improve after last weekend's victory against Stoke.

Clement believes he can win at Old Trafford

Clement retains his faith that the Swans will win at Old Trafford against Man United despite José Mourinho's men being unbeaten in 24 league games. Clement knows his sides are one of the favourites for the drop, but predicts they can go on and record wins over Everton, Sunderland and West Brom.

"I am very confident, maybe I would not have been had we not had a result and a performance," he said.

"I feel we have turned a corner, and now we have four games to go. It’s a difficult one this weekend and then we have another tough game against Everton at home.

He also said that the players are confident that they can go and get valuable points.

"These are the games we want next season and we will give everything."

As the season is nearing it’s completion, The Swans have a chance to climb out of the relegation zone and to do that they must get a victory with just four Premier League games remaining. As Hull City are just two points ahead of the Swans in 17th.

Clement admits he should have played Leon Britton earlier

Paul Clement believes that his skipper Leon Britton has a great influence and has helped Swansea turn in a corner in their fight to stay in the Premier League.

The Swans had taken only one point from 18 before last week's win against Stoke City, where Britton played his first minutes since Clement's appointment as head coach in January.

"Leon played very well, you can see his influence on the team and his leadership. He is fit and well, there was no reaction to playing and he will be fit and available this weekend," said Clement.

"I have thought I could have used him earlier that can always be a case with hindsight. But I am pleased he played 85 minutes and I was not expecting that. It just shows how well he has trained every day. It has enabled him to play a significant part."