Martin Olsson admits Swansea City have to be better after defeat to Leicester City

Martin Olsson in action against Leicester City. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City full-back Martin Olsson has admitted that he and his teammates have to be better following their 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

Swansea put in a poor performance, especially in the first half as they were unable to push on from last week’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

The Welsh side have now lost home games against Leicester, Watford and Newcastle United and may come to rue those results at the end of the season.

Frustrating result

The Swedish full-back said: “It was frustrating, we just didn’t come up to the standards we know we can reach.

“It’s tough to take,” he admitted, “but we’ve got to move on. It was tough today, but tomorrow we’ve got to forget about it, learn from our mistakes and try to put it right in the next game.

“We wanted to build on last week’s win over Huddersfield, but it didn’t work out. We just didn’t click today for whatever reason.”

Swansea have to be better

Swansea now sit 15th in the table, only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Olsson went on to say: “We did move it better in the second half but we’ve got to start the game like that and help each other.

“We must be better in possession and with our movement.” Which is something pointed out by several members of the press throughout the season. “We were too open and need to be more consistent with our shape, like we’ve already done this season with our four clean sheets.

“We’ve got to make the Liberty a hard place for teams to come.” The Swans have only picked up three home points all season. “We have been picking up points away, but our home form needs to be a lot stronger.”

The 29-year-old remains optimistic though, saying: “Hopefully we can put a bit of a run together at home and turn things around because there are a lot of games left.

“We must remain positive and look to come back strong. With the fans behind us, like they were in the second half today, things can only get better.”

Swansea face Manchester United midweek in the Carabao Cup, before returning to Premier League action next week away to Arsenal.