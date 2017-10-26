Paul Clement rules out Carlo Ancelotti reunion at Everton

Paul Clement on the sideline. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has dismissed recent speculation that he could join mentor Carlo Ancelotti at Everton as his assistant.

Clement has worked with Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but has no interest in linking up with the Italian again should he take the Everton job.

Ancelotti has been linked with the vacant Everton job, as the club sacked Ronald Koeman earlier this week following a 5-2 loss to Arsenal.

Not interested

Speaking ahead of Swansea’s visit to Arsenal, Clement said: “It would not interest me at all. I enjoy being here.

“This is a really good club,” the Englishman said, “it is a massive challenge that I am enjoying and I have no plans to go anywhere. I have not spoken to Carlo so I have no idea about that.”

Clement’s future at Swansea

Despite guiding the club to safety last season, a poor start to the 2017/18 campaign has led to a few rumblings that Clement may exit the club mid-season like his predecessors Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley.

Clement responded: “When I arrived in January we played 19 games and had 12 points. We have had nine games, I believe I should be judged at the end of season after 38 games.

“There was talk of us going down among pundits and media and then we went and won four of the last five games.” The former Derby County manager said. “I know you have to keep level-headed. There are good moments around the corner if you work hard and stay focused.”

He went on to say: “If you are persistent and maintain belief and stay together - myself and the players are positive - and are not too down or too high. We know if we stay together and persevere that the rewards will come.”

Clement’s Swansea go to Arsenal on Saturday, off the back of a 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup midweek and their previous Premier League game saw them lose 2-1 to Leicester City.

He will be desperate for something at the Emirates Stadium, as his side are only above the relegation zone on goal difference and will not be looking for a repeat of last season.

Clement will be without key players though, as Martin Olsson, Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony will all miss the trip to London.