Paul Clement believes he is the man to turn Swansea’s season around

Paul Clement taking Swansea training. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement believes he is the man to turn the club’s season around, as the Welsh side currently sit bottom of the table on nine points.

Swansea have won just two games all season and scored a total of eight goals in the Premier League.

However Clement has faith that he can turn their form around, and pointed at last season when he managed to keep the club in the league.

Once he took over in January, Clement took an impressive 29 points from 19 games in order for Swansea to finish above Hull City and avoid relegation.

Shown he can do it

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Clement said: “I have shown I can do it, there is no reason why I cannot do it again.

“We have got six games to go through December to get some valuable points on the board.” The former Bayern Munich assistant said. “Once we have done that we can look at what we need to do in January. I hope and believe I will be the man to do that.”

When asked if he has credit in the bank after last season, Clement said: “I am not sure it is credit in the bank, people know what I am capable of.

“If you have shown you have experience to get out of difficult situation then people have belief in you.” The 45-year-old said. “29 points in 19 games is very good, but we need points sooner rather than later.”

Swansea are currently four points behind safety, and have picked up just one point from their last seven league games.

Embed from Getty Images

Must improve going forward

No team has scored fewer goals than Swansea in the top four English divisions this season, and Clement has previously pointed to the January transfer window as an option.

Speaking ahead of the home fixture with West Brom, he said: “The things under my control are tactics, formations and personnel and we have to practice on training field. There are things we can do in January but these are capable players playing underneath their potential.”

Ahead of Saturday’s fixture at the Liberty Stadium, Clement claimed: They’re all working hard, applying themselves to drills and situation exercises.

“I have said to players that spaces are up for grabs, you have to fight for your place.” The manager explained. “I am not thinking of shaking things up, we let in sloppy goals last weekend but have a decent record. We are better off than Liverpool and Arsenal in that regard, we need that solidity. But we must create more going forward.”