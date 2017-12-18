Everton 3-1 Swansea City: Sigurðsson shines against former side as Big Sam's unbeaten run continues

It was an old face that managed to send Swansea City to the bottom of the Premier League table, as a spectacular strike from Gylfi Sigurðsson proving the highlight in Everton's 3-1 win over The Swans.

It wasn't a great start to proceedings with Wilfried Bony being substituted inside five minutes but the visitors were rewarded for their early dominance with Leroy Fer's 35th-minute effort, but their lead was cut right at the death of the first half with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's equaliser after Wayne Rooney had his first penalty of the night saved.

Chances proved few and far between in the early minutes of the second period at Goodison Park but was kicked into life with Sigurðsson's spectacular 64th minute effort, before a Rooney penalty in the 74th minute rounded up The Toffees' fifth game unbeaten under Sam Allardyce.

Embed from Getty Images

Getting off to the worst start

Monday night football brought two sides that seemed to be on opposite ends of the form scale, with Everton looking to continue their recent run under Allardyce while Clement looked to steady the Swans ship.

However, the coach's game plan was thrown out of the window five minutes in, as an inconspicuous challenge with Ashley Williams seconds into the game had lasting damage as Bony was quickly replaced by Tammy Abraham.

The best chance of the opening minutes arrived in the 27th minute as Aaron Lennon did brilliantly to flick it through the legs of Alfie Mawson, the winger broke into the area but couldn't finish such a build-up as his effort went wide of the near post.

Embed from Getty Images

Capitalising on poor marking

Despite Lennon's chance, it was Swans that had proved the most effective in their play, and with ten minutes of normal time to play they managed to take the lead.

The Welsh side capitalised on Everton's awful marking from set-pieces and as Tom Carroll 's corner was swung in, Fer did well to wriggle away from Williams to tap home at the back post from close-range.

Embed from Getty Images

Getting a big slice of luck

Having a lead going into the break will have proved valuable to Clement's side in terms of confidence, but were dealt a blow very late on as Everton equalised.

They were awarded a penalty as Roque Mesa was punished for his clumsiness as he brought down the tricky Lennon, Rooney's spot-kick was brilliantly tipped onto the post by Łukasz Fabiański but Calvert-Lewin was quick on the follow-up to squeeze home the rebound.

Embed from Getty Images

The iceman cometh

The second period lacked very little going forward for both sides in the opening minutes but was sparked into life after the hour mark as Sigurðsson came back to haunt his former club.

The Icelandic creative midfielder did well to step inside from the left-hand corner and from the edge of the are was able to fire home, finding the far corner of Fabiański's net to give his current club the lead.

Embed from Getty Images

Second time lucky

Sigurðsson's excellent finish seemed to have secured another three points for the Allardyce regime, and that was made sure of with another spot kick.

Jonjoe Kenny did well to get into the area before being tripped by Martin Olsson with Jonathan Moss once again pointing to the spot, however it was a controversial decision at second glance as Olsson's challenge looked to be outside the area but the decision stood regardless.

Rooney once again stood up to take the penalty to redeem his previous miss, and he made no mistake this time around as he fired it into the corner.