Pochettino full of praise after Chelsea win but warns Spurs players they must keep up hard work

Pochettino and Conte on the touch line (source: Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino praised his players after Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win against Chelsea but insists that they must continue working hard to gain consistency.

A Dele Alli brace, a goal on either side of half time, ended Chelsea's 13-game winning streak.

The two goals were Tottenham's only shots in target and were carbon copies of each other as Dele met a Christian Eriksen cross to head the ball past Thibaut Courtois.

The brace means that the Englishman's tally of 20 goals, after just 52 games, is more than any other players under the age of 23 across Europe's top five leagues since the start of last season.

He has already scored 10 goals this season, the total he scored last term, with the win also ensuring that Spurs are still unbeaten at home this season.

Competing against the best

Pochettino hailed his squad's ability to perform against the best teams as the most important to thing to come from the win.

The Argentine commented that "for me the most pleasing this is we showed big character and were competitive against a team fighting for big things."

He continued to add that he was "very proud" as the team put in a "solid performance" against a "team in very good form and one of the very best teams in Europe."

Pochettino added that "our performance shows that we be competitive and achieve big things."

Spurs must continue to work

However, the Spurs boss reminded his players that at the end of the day "it's only three points" and so they must quickly begin to focus on "the next game."

He added that "we need to try and increase our level and improve everyday" in order to "be regular and consistent during the whole season".

The manager continued to point out that "if we want to fight until the end of the season for big things, for trophies, you need to keep that intensity."

The result puts Spurs into third place just two points behind Liverpool and seven behind leaders Chelsea.