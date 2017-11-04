Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld set to miss Crystal Palace clash

Alderweireld goes down with a hamstring injury (source: Getty)

Tottenham Hotspur will be without their captain Hugo Lloris and stellar defender Toby Alderweireld for their match with Crystal Palace at the weekend. Both picked up injuries in Tottenham’s midweek victory over Real Madrid.

The two join Victor Wanyama on the sideline who is continuing with his recovery after suffering a knee injury at the beginning of the season.

Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are both back in training.

What happened?

Alderweireld was forced off in the 24th minute after an adventurous run forward lead to him pulling his hamstring.

The Belgian was then reported that he would be out for a few weeks before declaring on social media that he would be “back stronger”.

On the other hand, Lloris played the full 90 minutes despite looking as if he couldn’t carry on. In the 52nd minute Lloris went to collect a free kick but in doing so fell over Sergio Ramos, tweaking his groin in the process.

The goalkeeper stayed down before deciding he could continue despite looking uncomfortable at times. It is unknown how long the keeper will be out for but one can assume that as he was able to carry on it will not be long.

How could Spurs line up?

Without Lloris it is likely that Michel Vorm will get his first Premier League start this season.

During the game, after Alderweireld was substituted off, Eric Dier moved into the back three. However, with the absence of Wanyama and a not fully fit Mousa Dembele the absence in the midfield could result to Tottenham returning to a back four.

On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino could play Moussa Sissoko in a deeper role and in doing so over flowing Palace’s defence.