Harry Kane becomes the newest member of Premier League's 100 club

Harry Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield against Liverpool.

With the goal, Kane becomes the 27th player to hit 100 Premier League goals. He also reached the century in just 141 league games, placing him just behind Alan Shearer who reached the milestone in 124 games but ahead of Sergio Aguero who managed it in 147 games.

The Walthamstow born talisman has had a turbulent career despite being just 24-years-old. Loaned out from Spurs numerous times, it wasn't until the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino that Kane was given a real opportunity at Premier League football.

First of many

Kane's first Premier League goal came in April 2014 on his league debut in a 5-1 victory at home to strugglers Sunderland.

The debutant wriggled clear of Sunderland defender Wes Brown to latch onto the end of a Christian Eriksen cross, placing it past a helpless Vito Mannone.

This turned out to be the first of many as Kane showed that he was more than capable of scoring in the Premier League as Spurs went through a spell of signing strikers that did not live up to expectations.

He went on to score in the next three league games for Spurs.

Hat-trick hero

Harry Kane has scored 8 Premier League hat tricks to date. However, his first came against Leicester City in a dramatic 4-3 victory.

The fan favourite played a major part in Tottenham's victory against his former side.

Slotting home a penalty Kane showed his ability to lead his team through difficult situations despite the immense pressure on such young shoulders.

Most important?

Out of the 100 goals Kane has scored in the league, they all hold significant importance to the striker.

However, one goal that he will remember for the rest of his life is the winning goal he scored in his breakthrough season against rivals Arsenal.

Despite going one goal down in the first half, Kane levelled the proceedings not long into the second period.

With only minutes to go, Nabil Bentaleb curled in an inviting cross to which Kane directed home with his head.

The header secured Spurs the win and earned Kane a place in Tottenham fans hearts as the proclaimed 'one of their own'.

Best goal

For many Spurs fans, their favourite Harry Kane goal will be his spectacular effort against arch-rivals Arsenal that put them 2-1 ahead.

Dele Alli backheeled it for Kane, who curled it beyond David Ospina from outside the box.

Despite being such a tight angle, Kane defied the odds and proved that he was more than just a 'box finisher'.

Kane ran to celebrate with the fans in 'The Shelf' as he tore off his protective face mask.

The only negative thing about the goal was that Spurs did not go on to win the game.

100 up

The 100th Premier League goal came against Liverpool in a controversial 2-2 draw.

The game will be remembered for the controversy surrounding the two penalties that Spurs were given.

Kane failed to convert the first penalty as he went straight down the middle of the goal but Loris Karius stood his ground.

However, in his own words, "you can't give me two tries" and he slotted home the second penalty of the game.

Earning Spurs a valuable point in their ongoing race for a top-four place.

After the game, Harry Kane was presented with a commemorative pair of Nike football boots to congratulate him on scoring 100 league goals.