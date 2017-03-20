Watford need to improve, says Doucoure

Doucoure in action for the Hornets on Saturday (Getty Images/Jason Hearn)

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure stated that the Hornets need improvement after their 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Captain Troy Deeney's own goal in the 68th minute separated the two sides in south London, which now sees the Hornets seven points above the relegation zone.

Need to improve

Speaking to watfordc.com after the game, Doucoure gave a warning to his team mates on how they need to improve going into their next fixture against strugglers Sunderland.

“We are very disappointed about the result” said Doucoure, he then went on to add “We had a very good first-half and pressed well and fought but one mistake in the second-half was the difference.”

Deeney showing his emotion after his own goal (Getty Images/ Mike Hewitt)

Have to win against Sunderland

The 24 year-old also mentioned how important a win against Sunderland is in two weeks’ times. “We need to improve the result and we have to win against Sunderland. We have to play better and score and I think we have to try and win.”

Watford struggling

With the defeat on Saturday, Watford are now without a win in four league games and only seven points above the relegation zone. The Hornets still need to face three teams who are in the top four of the league and picking up points wherever they can is crucial.

Next for the Hornets is Sunderland after the final international break of the season who are sitting rock bottom of the table. Three points for Mazzarris men in this game is vital.

A win against the Black Cats could see them move up to 10th if results go their way

Safety secured for Watford?

Seven points above relegation and with 10 games to go safety is certainly not secure for the Hornets. As well as some top sides they also have to face three teams who are currently below them and if they can’t beat them then is it panic time for Watford?