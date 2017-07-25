Australian forward Kristian Brymora on trial with Watford

Kristian Brymora (right) in action for the Newcastle Jets (Image: Getty Images/Mark Metcalfe)

Australian youngster Kristian Brymora has joined Watford on a trial as he looks to earn a permanent contract at Vicarage Road.

The 18-year-old has been on trial with the Hornets for over a week now and played in the Under-23’s defeat against Wealdstone but it hasn’t been confirmed whether he was one of the four trialists who featured in Saturday’s win against St Albans City.

English football is a different style

Brymora said to the A League website: “English football I have found to be a different style than to Australia, but since my time being on trial here I have already learnt so much and enjoy every minute of being at Watford.

He went on to say that the “Wealdstone game was my first experience of playing against an English football side" and that he "learnt quickly that the game is very physical, and I enjoy the challenge."

“I began the game by starting as a number nine and played 45 minutes.

Brymora’s career so far

Brymora has risen through the ranks at Australian side Newcastle Jets and managed to score 18 goals in just 24 games for the club’s youth side, who compete in the country’s second division.

The Jets did offer the Australian forward a scholarship contract however Brymora decided to leave Newcastle to search for opportunities on trial with clubs in Europe.

He joins Troy Deeney, Isaac Success, Obbi Oulare, Jerome Sinclair, Mauro Zarate and Stephano Okaka in the club's striker ranks.

However, with Deeney going through a minor groin surgery the club appear to be looking for alternatives although the skipper is set to be fit for the start of the season.