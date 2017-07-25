Watford want to sign Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour

Aymen Abdennour in action for Valencia last season. (Image: Getty Images/ Alex Caparros)

Watford are interested in bringing Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour to Vicarage Road, according to Sky Sports.

The Hornets have made a £1.8million loan offer with an option to buy the centre-back at £7m following the initial loan spell.

Who is Abdennour?

The 27-year-old Tunisian international joined La Liga side Valencia from Monaco in 2015 but, after a solid first season, struggled for first-team football last season.

Eliaquim Mangala's arrival on loan from Manchester City alongside the performances of fellow centre-back Ezequiel Garay limited Abdennour to just nine La Liga starts and 15 league appearances in total.

Abdennour moved to French side Toulouse in 2011 from Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel after a brief loan spell at Werder Bremen.

A loan spell to Monaco followed in 2014 before a permanent move however after making just 18 league appearances for the French side Abdennour decided to move to Spain.

The centre-back has represented Tunisia on 54 occasions and has featured in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments for his country.

Marco Silva’s business so far

Hornets boss Marco Silva has already been active in the transfer window bringing in five new signings ahead of the Premier League season.

Youngster Nathaniel Chalobah has joined from fellow Premier League side Chelsea while Watford snapped up the highly-rated Will Hughes from Championship club Derby County.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachman and right-back Kiko Femenia have also arrived at Vicarage Road. Tom Cleverley has also made his loan deal with the club permanent ahead of the 2017 season.