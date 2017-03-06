Slaven Bilic: Belief and fight has turned around West Ham's season

Above: Slaven Bilic speaking ahead of the clash with Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images/Arfa Griffiths

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic, has stated that he believes that his side's fight and belief is what has managed to turn around their season ahead of Monday's clash with Chelsea.

Wasn't a turning point

It has been a roller coaster of a season at the London Stadium which has seen the Croatian and his side come under pressure, but the Hammers seem to be on the rise again as they come into the last leg of the campaign.

West Ham's form has been patchy to say the least, but that seems to have been ironed out with their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City been their only loss in their last six matches.

Bilic will be hoping that they can return to winning ways after two consecutive draws to help solidify their place in the top half of the table, but when asked what has turned their season around Bilic stated that it has been down to his side's fight and belief.

"It isn’t a turning point that has made the difference,” Bilic told whufc.com in the pre-match press conference. “But the reason we have turned things around is that we didn’t stop believing."

“We continued to fight," the Croatian told the press. "And knew that the only way that we were going to get out was, basically, by sticking together and working hard."

Helping improve the team

It was expected by many that the Hammers would have a collapse after the exit of talisman Dimitri Payet, but it was like he never left as Manuel Lanzini has thrived since taking over the central play maker role from the departing Frenchman.

The 24-year-old has managed five goals and two assists so far, but his overall contribution has been crucial and Bilic stated his improvement has also improved the players around and will continue to be crucial for the rest of the season.

“When your best players improve," he said to the club's website. "Then you are improving as a team.”

“They are your best players not only because of their individual skills," the 48-year-old stated about Lanzini. "But because they are making all the other players around them better – and that’s what Manu means to us."

“Of course he is now also helping the team," the coach stressed. "He’s a top player who is basically making all the players around him feel more comfortable on the ball."

"On the pitch, playing with more confidence," he added. "Knowing if they’re in trouble they can pass to him."

"He will always make that space available for them," Bilic concluded. "That is crucial."