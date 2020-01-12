Parma vs Lecce: Parma will look to rebound after a poor performance against Atalanta

Story behind the game

Parma will welcome Lecce to the Stadio Ennio Tardini Monday evening as each club will look to get back into the win column. In their recent fixture against Atalanta, Parma put in a performance which they will want to forget and put behind them. Before their match against La Dea, Parma had a decent run of fixtures winning against teams such as Napoli, Sampdoria, and tying late against Brescia to salvage a point.

In their last six matches, the Gialloblu have been able to pick up eight points and are currently sitting above the middle pack of the table in 8th place. Roberto D’Aversa has had a good start to the season and will look to turn things around against a team which has shown inconsistency and are battling to avoid relegation.

Lecce’s last fixture was against Udinese which had the Giallorossi lose 1-0. Rodrigo De Paul added to Lecce’s problems as they scored in the 88th minute to help the Fruilani win late. As for the Salentini’s recent run, the club has showed poor form and have managed to win once in their last twelve matches. Fabio Liverani’s side will be hoping to find the form they showed back in mid-October and November when they lost once in seven league matches.

Both teams are trending in different directions, yet have shown their willingness to score this season. Expect a highly entertaining match as one club battles to avoid dropping further down the standings while the other club will look to stay atop of the standings.

Team news

Parma injuries: Yann Karamoh (Out Indefinitely), Gervinho (Out Indefinitely)

Lecce injuries: Zan Majer (Out Indefinitely), Gianluca Lapadula (Questionable)

Predicted line-up

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe – Darmian, Bruno Alves, Iacoponi, Gagliolo – Scozzarella, Hernani, Kucka – Kulusevski, Inglese, Sprocati.

Lecce (4-3-1-2): Gabriel – Donati, Lucioni, Rossettini, Dell’Orco – Tabanelli, Tachtisidis, Petriccione – Mancosu – Farias, Falco.

Key Clashes

With Gervinho on the sidelines in this match, expect more of Dejan Kulusevski up front as the forward has shown the willingness to be creative and score goals this season. The Swede has scored four goals and recorded seven assists this season.

As for Lecce, they will look to Marco Mancosu as he’s scored five goals this season. The midfielder has been a focal point for the Giallorossi and will be depended upon to help Lecce get back into the win column.