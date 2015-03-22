Simona Halep sweeps BNP Paribas Open title with marathon victory over former champion

Simona Halep secured a marathon 2-6 7-5 6-4 victory over Jelena Jankovic to claim her first BNP Paribas Open title on Sunday.

The Romanian won four of the final five games in the third set to clinch the biggest title win of her career, against the 30-year-old former champion.

Lasting two hours and 37 minutes, 18 breaks of service saw Jankovic serve for the title at 5-4 up in the second, before Halep battled back to secure a third tournament victory of the year.

Improving to 6-0 in three-set matches this year, Halep smashed a crosscourt forehand winner off a weak volley from Jankovic on match point, despite looking down and out on multiple occasions.

Struggling with a foot problem throughout the tie, she was fortunate to see the 2010 champion commit 61 unforced errors alongside nine double-faults – as her last one gave Halep match point.

Speaking after the tie, Halep praised her competitor following a tough battle, saying: "I want to congratulate Jelena you were amazing. At my age you won this tournament so well done for a great week, a great job and an amazing final.

"I am really happy I could win today. This tournament has been amazing, I thank all the Romanian people who come to support me everywhere. You make me want to fight until the end.

"I am really excited to win this, my biggest title, I will never forget it."

Halep, seeded third in the world, went into the final as firm-favourite over the 18th seed, after receiving a bye in the semi-final as world number one Serena Williams pulled out through injury.

The 23-year-old turned professional in 2006, and is now approaching her 300th career win.