Victoria Azarenka brushes aside Anett Kontaveit

Victoria Azarenka is the first of the big-names to seal her place in the second round of the 2015 Wimbledon Championships with an easy win over Anett Kontaveit of Estonia. Azarenka, who has twice made the semi finals at SW19, brushed aside the spirited challenge with a 6-2 6-1 victory.

Azarenka proves too good

Much was expected of the clash between the Belarusian and her opponent who had recieved a wild card into the draw. Kontaveit, who is highly rated within tennis circles as a potential star and who enjoyed a highly succesful junior career, was hoping to perform in her first grand slam main draw entry of 2015.

However, right from the off, the experience and raw power of Azarenka proved too hot for the youngster to handle, as she eventually succumbed in a disappointing manner.

The match had started brightly enough, with both players holding firm on their serve and displaying plenty of signs of their raw power. But it would be Azarenka who would steal the early ascendency, breaking Kontaveit to 15 in the seventh game of the set and from there she never looked back.

The Estonian tried as she might to keep pace with her more illustrious opponent, but Azarenka was just too good. Breaking again to seal the set at 6-2, Azarenka kept up the monentum in the second as she broke twice, before serving out for the match on a Kontaveit ball into the net.

In truth, the match failed to live upto the expectations placed on it, with Kontaveit failing to keep pace with Azarenka, who was mightily impressive throughout as she looks to claw her way back into grand slam contention.

She will now go into the second round where she will face the either former semi-finalist Kirsten Flipkens or rising star Annika Beck.

Result

V Azarenka (23) d A Kontaveit (WC) 62 61