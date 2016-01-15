Andy Murray looking to make history at Queens

Andy Murray is aiming to make history again, this time on home soil. The #WR2 and British #1 has won the title at Queens four times, 2009, 2011, 2013 & 2015, with the latter putting him in the elustrious company. Winning his fourth title at the AEGON championships held at the Queens Club meant Murray joined a club of four other players from the open era to have won the trophy that many times.

The other members of the club

So Murray joined John McEnroe who won the title in 1979, 1980, 1981 & 1984, Boris Becker 1985, 1987, 1988 & 1996. Lleyton Hewitt 2000, 2001, 2002 & 2006 and Andy Roddick 2003, 2004, 2005 & 2007. Until last year Murray was on three wins to equal the record of Jimmy Connors 1972, 1982 & 1983. Winning in straight sets over Kevin Anderson the Brit ensured he would make history and join the small group with four trophies each.

Murray has confirmed he will defend the title, which the #WR2 so far has only won in odd numbered years wants to stand out from the rest by being the first player in the open era to claim the trophy five times. Not only would the Brit be the first ATP player to achieve this feat, Murray would be the first Briton to do so, already being the first Briton to bring the trophy home four times. On the other players to have won the title four times Murray said that it would be 'amazing' to win his fifth title and join this club of elite players.

When the #WR2 is certain in what he wants to achieve, like in winning the Davis Cup in 2015, full of determination and desire, there is no reason to believe he will not reach this objective.