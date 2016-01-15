Andy Murray looking to make history at Queens
Pic: ATPWorldtour.com

Andy Murray is aiming to make history again, this time on home soil. The #WR2 and British #1 has won the title at Queens four times, 2009, 2011, 2013 & 2015, with the latter putting him in the elustrious company. Winning his fourth title at the AEGON championships held at the Queens Club meant Murray joined a club of four other players from the open era to have won the trophy that many times.

The other members of the club

So Murray joined John McEnroe who won the title in 1979, 1980, 1981 & 1984, Boris Becker 1985, 1987, 1988 & 1996. Lleyton Hewitt 2000, 2001, 2002 & 2006 and Andy Roddick 2003, 2004, 2005 & 2007. Until last year Murray was on three wins to equal the record of Jimmy Connors 1972, 1982 & 1983. Winning in straight sets over Kevin Anderson the Brit ensured he would make history and join the small group with four trophies each.