WTA Monterrey: Brit round up

Johanna Konta made her return to the tennis court here in Monterrey. After the historic run to the semi final of the Australian Open Konta took some time out as it emerged the Brit had been playing with stomach issues.

Konta who is seeded fourth here drew Mariana Duque-Marino in the first round. The Brit dominated the first set, forcing three break point chances and converting the vital one, whilst not allowing any to be obtained on her own serve. The first set was over in 32 mins with the Brit coming out on top 6-3. The second set saw the Columbian play better, managing to obtain a break of serve on the Brit. However, this did not daunt Konta who managed to break a total of three times to take the set and the match 6-3.

Pic: BBC.co.uk

Heather Watson

Watson, whose ranking has slipped to 84 found herself against Misaki Doi their previous three meetings have always gone the way of the Brit. Doi has never taken a set of the British #2 in those previous meetings. In the first set Watson and Doi exchanged a break of serve, before the Brit secured the vital opportunity and broke again sealing the set in her favour 6-4.

The second set produced more service breaks on each side, this time it was three apiece and the set weaved its way to the tiebreak. The tiebreak did not go well for Watson, as Doi really dominated and took the breaker 7-0 to level the match. Watson would have to do this the hard way again. The final set did not get off to the best of starts as Watson was broken early and found herself 2-0 down. However, the match was not over and the Brit fought back into the match breaking twice along the way to seal the victory 6-3.

Doubles

In the doubles Anna Smith & Jocelyn Rae were also in action. They drew the fourth seeds Maria Irigoyen & Paula Kania and the experience of the seeds showed.

Although the Brits managed a break of serve, the seeds broke them three times to take the first set comfortably 6-2. The second set was not any better for the Brits, they managed to secure a break point chance, but the seeds wiped it out before breaking three times. Irigoyen & Kania served up a bagel in the second set to put the Brits out of this event.