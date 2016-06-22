Wimbledon 2016: Qualifying day three round up

Day three of the Wimbledon Qualifying event saw round two take place, positions in the final qualifying round were up for grabs. Vavel takes a look at how the Brits got on.

Freya Christie

Freya Christie had started her match the day before against the 10th seed Risa Ozaki. The Brit was certainly a match up for the Japanese, with both playing tight tennis. The first set ended up in a tiebreak, which Christie edged. The second set was also very tight with neither the Brit or the Japanese getting ahead. Another tiebreak followed which Ozaki claimed to level the match. The third set was looking to head the same way, but the 10th seed finally managed to break serve to end the Brit challenge 6-7(7) 7-6(4) 7-5.

Freya Christie in action (www.zimbio.com)

Lisa Whybourn had made it to the second round, and was against Tamira Paszek the seventh seed. The Brit had a tough task against the Austrian, and this showed in the first set. Whybourn was broken and was unable to break back, the Brit found herself a set down. The second set was a much closer affair with neither player giving anything away, the set went to a tiebreak.

Unfortunately the Austrian dominated the breaker, and knocked out the Brit at this stage of qualfiying 6-3 7-6(3).

Joe Salisbury was also in the second qualifying round. Having found himself against Austin Krajicek the 22nd seed, the Brit had his work cut out. The American with the more experience broke in the first set, and went on to take the lead. The Brit fought back well in the second set though, and with some great tennis managed to level the match and force the decider.

The final set however, was to be a heartbreaker for the Brit. Salisbury wa broken by the American, and was unable to break back. Ending his qualifying run for the Wimbledon main draw 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Better news for British qualifying was Marcus Willis. Facing Andrey Rublev ranked 150 places higher than him. The Russian stayed tight with the Brit, however Willis secured the vital break to claim the first set. Rublev was in trouble and knew it, if he was to make the final qualifying round the Russian would need to do this the hard way.

Willis was in no mood though to capitulate, and once again broke again in the second set. The Brit knocked out his higher ranked opponent and is one win away from the main draw 7-5, 6-4.

Marcus Willis (Getty)

Harriet Dart faced Ozaki in round two, the Japanese who had knocked out Christie in the first round, was now against another Brit. Dart was in no mood to be another victim. The Japanese was unable to over come the Brit and Dart progressed in straight sets to join Willis in the final qualifying round 6-4 6-3.

Gabriella Taylor took on Vania King. The Brit was in fine form, and secured the first set with a break of serve right at the end. Unfortunately the American stepped up a gear from there and won the next two sets 5-7 6-4 6-4.

Ed Corrie found himself against the 10th seed Michael Berrer. The German ranked at 118 in the world proved just too strong for the Brit Corrie only managed to win three games 6-0 6-3.

Dan Cox was against Dennis Novak in the second round. The Brit was broken early in the first set and found himself down quickly. The second set though proved much closer, as the Brit finally managed to stay with the Austrian. Unfortunately Novak broke right at the end of the second set, to end the Brit challenge 6-3 7-5.

Katie Boulter was against the 13th seed Rebecca Peterson. The Swede did not get off to a great start and Boulter broke to capture the first set. The second set was a much closer affair, with neither player giving an inch. The set inveitably entered a tiebreak, Peterson dominated the breaker and the match was level. In the final set the Swede managed to break the Brit to seal the match 3-6 7-6(3) 6-3.