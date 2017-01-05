ATP Brisbane: Rafael Nadal blows past Mischa Zverev to reach quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal needed just 55 minutes to reach the Brisbane International quarter-finals, crushing Mischa Zverev 6-1, 6-1. The Spaniard's strong start to the 2017 continues.

Nadal breezes through first set

From the very first point, it was clear Nadal was in control, using his trademark forehand to inflict major damage. Despite this, Zverev was presented with the first chance to break, taking a 15-40 lead on Nadal's second service game, but the Spaniard saved both break points and would go on to hold. The missed chances proved costly to Zverev and when Nadal took a 15-40 lead on the German's serve, there was little doubt he would convert, doing so with a classic forehand up the line for a 3-1 lead.

Nadal would his raise level even higher as bossed Zverev around the court, hitting winners on command. When he ripped another clean forehand winner up the line, a double break lead was secured. Zverev's weariness was already showing as on set point, he swung and missed on the return.

Zverev does little to change course of match, Nadal races into quarter-finals

As if it wasn't apparent the match was over, the double fault Zverev committed on break point to open the second set and hand Nadal the break only confirmed this. Nadal easily consolidated the break for a 2-0 lead, but his run of seven games on the trot was finally ended as the German posted a hold. That was only a hold for pride as Nadal held to love in the very next game.

The Spaniard's passing shots continue to be impeccable, hitting back-to-back winners to claim a double break lead. After yet another easy hold, Nadal set his sights on finishing the match in style and he did so, breaking Zverev to 15 after the German had saved one match point, finishing with one final winner up the line.

By the numbers

Nadal's serve was in top form, losing just eight points and saving both break points against him. Zverev won just 52% of his first serve points and a paltry three of thirteen on his second delivery. Nadal breached the German's serve five times and Zverev won just 42% of total points on serve, a number indicative of how dominant the Spaniard was off the ground.

Nadal next faces top seed and defending champion Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals.