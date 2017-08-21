WTA Cincinnati: Muguruza crushes Halep in 55 minutes to claim title in overwhelming fashion

Garbine Muguruza was flawless in dismantling Simona Halep 6-1, 6-0 in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Wimbledon champion also denied the Romanian the world number one ranking in the process, the third time Halep has been one match away from achieving the top spot, but falling short.

Muguruza off the mark early

In a match that was expected to be decided from the back of the court, it was Muguruza's more potent groundstrokes who were having an impact. At 30-40 in the opening game of the match, Halep missed a forehand into the net, whacking a ball in frustration, yet little did she know it would only be the beginning.